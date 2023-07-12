Suspect in 1982 ‘Tylenol Murders’ Dies — But is the Real Killer Still at Large?

A killer panicked the entire nation while nearly destroying one of America's top companies by filling capsules of an over-the-counter painkiller with cyanide.

The terror began on September 29, 1982, when lively 12-year-old Mary Kellerman of Elk Grove, Illinois, woke her parents before dawn complaining of a sore throat. Her mom gave her one Extra Strength Tylenol capsule and everybody went back to bed.

Around 7 a.m., the horrified parents discovered their young daughter's lifeless body on the bathroom floor.