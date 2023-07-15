Mom of Gilgo Beach Murder Victim Says Suspect Rex Heuermann Should Be 'Tortured' in Jail, 'Let Him Receive What the Girls Received'
The mother of one of the Long Island Gilgo Beach murder victims says that she hopes the suspected killer, Rex Heuermann, "suffers" like his victims did, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Manhattan architect was arrested and charged with the murders of three victims found at Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011. Heuermann's arrest followed a decade-long manhunt for the infamous Long Island serial killer.
Lynn Barthelemy, the mother of one of the victims, Melissa Barthelemy, said that she feels that "death is too good" for the "devil."
"Let him receive what the girls received," she told NBC News, adding that a painless death would be an "easy" way out.
Since 1996, the remains of eight women, one male transvestite, and one little girl have been found dumped all around Long Island. To investigators, the killer attempted to remove an identifying tattoo from one victim. He also dismembered the adults, wrapped their body parts in burlap or plastic, and scattered the pieces around the island.
Heuermann's arrest came after investigators traced taunting phone calls made to Barthelemy's family to a location near his old office.
The killer reportedly mocked her death and described sexually assaulting and murdering her. Despite these taunts from the killer, Barthelemy's family is not finding much comfort in Heuermann's arrest, as the pain they have experienced has been ongoing for over a decade.
According to the Daily Beast, Heuermann smirked throughout the court proceedings on Friday, July 13, during his arraignment, as the judge denied him bail.
While Heuermann has only been charged with three murders, the families of other victims found at Gilgo Beach believe that their killer may have also been captured.
Sherre Gilbert, the sister of victim Shannan Gilbert, whose remains were found in 2011, expressed being "overwhelmed" by the news.
"It's been a long time coming, and I never gave up hope that one day justice would be served," she said in a statement to NBC News.
"The Suspect deserves to rot in prison for the rest of his life," she continued. "He destroyed many lives, so while it won't bring our loved ones back, it does help that one less monster is off the streets, and he can't ever hurt anyone else."
Attorney John Ray, who represents the families of Gilbert and Jessica Taylor, believes Heuermann is not responsible for all 11 murders, and there is "undoubtedly" another suspect.
