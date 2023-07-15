The Manhattan architect was arrested and charged with the murders of three victims found at Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011. Heuermann's arrest followed a decade-long manhunt for the infamous Long Island serial killer.

Lynn Barthelemy, the mother of one of the victims, Melissa Barthelemy, said that she feels that "death is too good" for the "devil."

"Let him receive what the girls received," she told NBC News, adding that a painless death would be an "easy" way out.