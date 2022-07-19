Manhunt Heats Up For ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Suspected Of Murder In Pennsylvania
Authorities have increased the reward for a TLC reality star wanted for murder, assault, and parole violation charges in Pennsylvania to $25,000, Radar has learned.
The manhunt continues for Michael Anthony Baltimore, the 39-year-old barber on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List who appeared on several episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Baltimore is accused of fatally shooting Kendell Jerome Cook and injuring another man at GQ Barbershop in Carlisle on May 22, 2021.
According to authorities, Cook owned the barbershop and Baltimore had worked for the victim until 2019.
“Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent,” U.S. Marshals said. “He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”
When the suspect and victim, Baltimore and Cook, both appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, they told cast member Ashley Martson that her husband Jay Smith had cheated on her with another woman in the GQ Barbershop’s bathroom.
Anyone with information on Baltimore’s location should call the United States Marshals Service at (877) WANTED2 (926-8332). Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App, emailed to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net or phoned in by calling (855)-628-8477.
90 Day Fiancé is a reality TV show that air on TLC. It follows people as they date for 90 days and then at the end decide if they want to get married.