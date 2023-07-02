Minnesota Woman Killed, Dismembered by Boyfriend Suspected in Second Disappearance

Starren was reported missing in early June, but investigators believe she was killed and dismembered by Jorgenson in April. Surveillance footage from her apartment building shows Jorgenson forcefully pushing her into her apartment on April 21. Sadly, she was never seen alive again.

Disturbing evidence suggests that Jorgenson meticulously concealed Starren's remains.

Officials suspect that he stored her dismembered body parts in two coolers and a duffle bag, which were discovered at a Woodbury storage unit. The discovery was made after Jorgenson was captured on security footage at the storage facility.