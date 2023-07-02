Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > crime

Minnesota Woman Killed, Dismembered by Boyfriend Suspected in Second Disappearance

cuffs
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 2 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A gruesome crime has left the community in shock as details emerge about the murder and dismemberment of Manijeh Starren, a 34-year-old woman from Minnesota. Joseph Jorgenson, her 40-year-old boyfriend, has been charged with her killing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
halfmoonbaycrimescene
Source: mega

Starren was reported missing in early June, but investigators believe she was killed and dismembered by Jorgenson in April. Surveillance footage from her apartment building shows Jorgenson forcefully pushing her into her apartment on April 21. Sadly, she was never seen alive again.

Disturbing evidence suggests that Jorgenson meticulously concealed Starren's remains.

Officials suspect that he stored her dismembered body parts in two coolers and a duffle bag, which were discovered at a Woodbury storage unit. The discovery was made after Jorgenson was captured on security footage at the storage facility.

Article continues below advertisement
policecarlights edited e x
Source: mega

The investigation uncovered further suspicious activity by Jorgenson. He was seen entering and leaving Starren's apartment 28 times between April 21 and April 28.

On April 28, he was seen taking two duffle bags and a suitcase from her apartment, which were then loaded into a pickup truck.

Neighbors at Jorgenson's apartment complex reported a foul odor emanating from his unit in May, leading the manager and a maintenance employee to witness him moving large black duffle bags, which reportedly resembled a dead body. Additionally, police discovered a significant amount of blood at Starren's apartment.

Article continues below advertisement
tape outside
Source: mega
MORE ON:
crime

Further incriminating evidence arose surrounding Jorgenson's actions after the alleged murder. He was caught using Starren's EBT card in May to purchase cleaning supplies, including a cleaning bucket, plastic wrap, paper towels, garbage bags, liquid cleaner, latex gloves, and disinfectant wipes. He also conducted internet searches related to decomposition.

Article continues below advertisement

Jorgenson's criminal activity did not end there. He was also charged with arson and attempting to disarm a peace officer during the execution of search warrants related to Starren's disappearance. The incident occurred at his apartment, where a fire reportedly broke out.

Authorities discovered additional significant evidence when they searched Jorgenson's closet. A substantial amount of blood was found, further implicating him in Starren's murder. Cell phone data was utilized to locate Starren's remains at the storage unit.

Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

Jorgenson may be connected to another missing person case. Fanta Xayavong, 33, disappeared in July 2021 but was not reported missing until May 2023 — St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster expressed concern for her safety, suggesting a potential link between her disappearance and Jorgenson.

The boyfriend was arrested on Monday and is currently being held on a $5 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 21.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.