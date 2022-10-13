Landlord Murdered, Hacked To Pieces And Stuffed Into Freezer After Serving Eviction Notice, Cops Say
A woman recently served with an eviction notice allegedly hacked her landlord to death and stuffed the remains in a freezer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Police in Chicago charged 36-year-old Sandra Kolalou this week in the case, according to reports. She is accused of killing Francis Walker, 69.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home along the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue heard screaming. Police said the witnesses tried to text and call their landlord, Walker, to make sure everything was OK.
They got a response back, but it was later determined Kolalou sent it, according to reports.
Around 7 p.m. the same day, tenants contacted the police after not being able to speak with Walker all day, according to police.
Chicago police went to the scene and saw Kolalou leaving the home and heading to a tow truck, according to reports. Kolalou allegedly paid for the truck using Walker’s credit card.
Kolalou refused to talk to police at the scene.
The witnesses told the tow truck driver they felt Kolalou was dangerous and exchanged numbers. The driver later told the witnesses that Kolalou had placed a large bag in a garbage can.
Some of the residents went to the can and found several blood rags inside the bag, according to reports.
Officers searched the North Washtenaw home and initially did not find evidence of foul play. After the discovery of bloody rags, they search again and found blood inside Kolalou’s room. Walker’s remains were then found stuffed in a freezer in the home.
Police responded to the tow truck driver’s location and arrested Kolalou. She was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide.
Investigators said they believe Kolalou killed Walker in the bedroom and then used large butcher knives to dismember the victim, according to WFLD. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said days before the killing, Walker served Kolalou with an eviction notice.
"The deceased, the owner of the residence, had actually served the defendant with a notice to leave, or an eviction notice … as recently as Saturday," he said, according to WFLD.