Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Placed on Suicide Watch in Isolated Cell, Under 24 Hour Video Surveillance
Long Island serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann was placed on suicide watch inside an isolated cell this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The development comes after Heuermann, 59, was arrested on July 13 in connection to the murder of at least three women who were found on Gilgo Beach in December 2010.
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon confirmed the accused killer now remains under 24-hour surveillance at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead, Long Island.
“He’s in the cell by himself, he’s receiving all the services that any other person who’s incarcerated will receive,” Toulon said on Thursday, according to CrimeOnline.
“It seems like he’s very comfortable in his cell and his surroundings,” the Suffolk County sheriff continued. “He’s indicated to my staff that he would not be any issue to us and would be extremely compliant, so we’ll see how that plays out in the days and weeks ahead.”
Toulon also said that Heuermann’s suicide watch was “pretty standard for someone that comes in with a case of this type of notoriety.”
“Our mental health staff will re-evaluate him to see if they actually do feel he has suicidal tendencies,” he said before revealing that “all inmate movement stops” when the suspected serial killer is moved throughout the jail.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heuermann was arrested and charged with three counts of first and second-degree murder in connection to the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27.
Heuermann also remains the main suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.
The four victims – dubbed the “Gilgo Four” – were buried in burlap sacks and discovered within a quarter-mile of each other near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.
Lynn Barthelemy, the mother of victim Melissa Barthelemy, recently said that her daughter’s suspected killer deserves to be “tortured” in jail because “death is too good” for the “devil.”
"Let him receive what the girls received," she said shortly after Heuermann’s arrest.
Sherre Gilbert, the sister of another possible victim named Shannan Gilbert, echoed Lynn Barthelemy’s remarks and said Heuermann “deserves to rot in prison” if it is found he committed the Long Island murders.
"It's been a long time coming, and I never gave up hope that one day justice would be served," she said last week.
"The Suspect deserves to rot in prison for the rest of his life," the victim’s sister continued. "He destroyed many lives, so while it won't bring our loved ones back, it does help that one less monster is off the streets, and he can't ever hurt anyone else."
Meanwhile, Heuermann’s wife – Asa Ellerup – filed for divorce from her suspected serial killer husband on Wednesday.