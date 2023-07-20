Revealed: Rex Heuermann's Wife's Shocking Reaction to Serial Killer Accusations, Says 'It is What it Is' After Seeing Photos From Case
Rex Heuermann's now-estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, was at first stunned to learn of the horrific crimes her husband allegedly committed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect based in Nassau County, was charged with killing three women and is the "prime suspect" in the death of a fourth years after their bodies were found among others near remote Gilgo Beach on Long Island's South Shore.
RadarOnline.com has since discovered that Ellerup was disgusted at Heuermann's suspected involvement but appeared to briskly resign herself to the possibility that her husband was at fault after being shown photos from the grisly murder case.
"When we told the wife, she was shocked, she was embarrassed," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told news outlets about her initial reaction to his arrest. "But there was a point where we showed her certain pictures and she said, 'OK, it is what it is.'"
Heuermann pleaded not guilty to murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, all of whom were found wrapped in burlap and matched a similar description: in their 20s, petite, and working as an escort.
The suspected killer lived in Massapequa Park with his two kids and his second wife, who police said was away from home during each of the four killings. Ellerup filed for divorce on Wednesday.
Heuermann now remains locked up in the Suffolk County correctional facility following his arraignment last week.
Investigators linked Heuermann to the slayings using DNA and cell phone data from disposable devices. "Rex Heuermann is a demon that walks among us, a predator that ruins families," said Harrison while Heuermann's lawyer maintained his innocence.
Loved ones related to Heuermann had their homes raided and are claimed to be "disgusted" as well as humiliated over the whole ordeal. "So, if you ask me, I don't believe they knew about this double life that Mr. Heuermann was living," the police commissioner said Monday.
Heuermann is scheduled to be back at court in August.