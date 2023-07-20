Revealed: Rex Heuermann's Wife's Shocking Reaction to Serial Killer Accusations, Says 'It is What it Is' After Seeing Photos From Case

Rex Heuermann's now-estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, was at first stunned to learn of the horrific crimes her husband allegedly committed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect based in Nassau County, was charged with killing three women and is the "prime suspect" in the death of a fourth years after their bodies were found among others near remote Gilgo Beach on Long Island's South Shore.