Sick Shrine: Work Begins to Demolish Idaho Quadruple Murder House to Thwart ‘Efforts to Further Sensationalize the Crime Scene’

Six months after four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in the home, demolition began at the off-campus residence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The decision to tear down the Moscow, Idaho, home was done with the intention to thwart "efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene."

Bryan Kohberger, 28, a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University, was arrested in connection to the quadruple homicide at his parent's home in December.

In late June, prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty against him.