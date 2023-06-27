Bryan Kohberger Accuses Prosecutors of Withholding DNA Evidence Following Death Penalty Bombshell
Bryan Kohberger appeared before a judge in a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday and accused prosecutors of withholding evidence, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former Ph.D. student-turned-quadruple murder suspect changed out of his jailbird jumpsuit and into a black suit with a blue patterned tie to make his appearance in the Latah County courtroom, where his lawyers hurled the accusations at the government.
One point of contention was when Kohberger's defense argued the state didn't turn over all of its discovery. Prosecutors fought back, claiming the state gave everything it had as some reports aren't ready yet. The University of Idaho murder suspect's court appearance came just one day after it was revealed the state would seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted of the brutal slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.
The four students were found dead in an off-campus home in November. Kohberger — who lived roughly 10 miles away from the Moscow murder house — was arrested on December 30 after DNA evidence linked him to blood found on a knife sheath that was left at the scene.
The accused criminal's team wants the prosecution to hand over more details and evidence regarding the DNA findings.
The judge also decided to extend the gag order, which will continue to prevent law enforcement and investigators from speaking to the press regarding details about the upcoming trial, reported Daily Mail. Besides additional DNA evidence, Kohberger's team made it clear — they want access to training records of the three police officers were conducted "critical" interviews with witnesses during the investigation.
They also want additional information about the FBI agents who accessed the cell phone records used in the probable cause affidavit and the FBI Forensic examiner who tipped off about the white Hyundai Elantra.
Prosecutors ensured Kohberger's defense team that they already have everything the State has — which includes a whopping 10,000 tips and 51 terabytes of audio/video information.
The prosecution informed the judge and defense that the officers' training records will most likely not be used in the case or trial. The defense will be able to access the FBI forensic reports "within the next few weeks." The judge ordered all the materials be turned over to Kohberger's defense team by July 14.
Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and faces the death penalty if convicted. He pled not guilty to the crimes. His six-week trial is set to begin on October 2 — but could be delayed.