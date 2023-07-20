Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Hit With 6-Figure Tax Liens Before Murder Charges

Cops were seen raiding the couple's family home after Heuermann, a married father of two, was linked to the deaths of Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, and Melissa Barthelemy, whose bodies were found wrapped in hunting camouflage burlap on a stretch of beach more than a decade ago. Heuermann's wife was away during the four murders he is suspected of.

Police said his family was devastated to learn about the charges following his arrest. "When we initially informed them about their husband, their father, they were shocked," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. "They were disgusted — they were embarrassed."

Harrison also told Fox 5, "But there was a point where we showed her certain pictures and she said, 'OK, it is what it is.'"