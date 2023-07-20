Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Hit With 6-Figure Tax Liens Before Murder Charges
Long Island serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann was hit with six-figure tax liens before his murder charges, RadarOnline.com can report.
Nassau County records show a tax lien was created on September 1, 2011, and refiled on June 21, 2021. There are six quarters of payroll taxes that were assessed starting from September 30, 2006, to December 31, 2007, rounding up to nearly $100k.
RadarOnline.com can confirm there was later a certificate of release for those taxes on July 7, 2021. Further, there was another amount of $136,128 and $53,312 for a total of nearly $190k that resulted from unpaid personal income taxes for the years 2015 to 2019.
Heuermann and his estranged wife currently owe more than $81,500 in personal income tax to the state, with the tax bills having accrued since November 2020, CNN reported.
Nassau County records show Heuermann was subject to six tax liens filed by the IRS in Nassau County between 2010 and 2021, which can result in penalties if left unpaid.
Ellerup filed for divorce Wednesday, when new photos of her out and about emerged. Her 59-year-old architect spouse was charged with killing three women and is the "prime suspect" in the death of a fourth woman. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told PEOPLE they turned to cell tower data, a witness description of his Chevrolet Avalanche, and DNA from hairs found on three victims.
Cops were seen raiding the couple's family home after Heuermann, a married father of two, was linked to the deaths of Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, and Melissa Barthelemy, whose bodies were found wrapped in hunting camouflage burlap on a stretch of beach more than a decade ago. Heuermann's wife was away during the four murders he is suspected of.
Police said his family was devastated to learn about the charges following his arrest. "When we initially informed them about their husband, their father, they were shocked," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. "They were disgusted — they were embarrassed."
Harrison also told Fox 5, "But there was a point where we showed her certain pictures and she said, 'OK, it is what it is.'"
As reported by Daily Mail, a client of the suspect has since spoken out about what she now feels was a "bone-chilling" remark he made about the killings. "And the first thing [Heuermann] said — and she told me this specifically — the first thing he said was, 'I don't know why he would use burlap net.' And she was like, 'I don't know, either.'"