Heuermann was arrested on Thursday in connection to the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27. All three victims were discovered in Gilgo Beach in December 2010 — however, since 1996, the remains of eight women, one male transvestite, and one little girl have been found dumped all around Long Island.

The man behind the start of the crucial investigation's fall from grace was the perfect storm. Burke's corrupt behavior, like having sex with a prostitute while on duty in his patrol car, took center stage, taking the focus away from the crazed killer.