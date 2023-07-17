Long Island Serial Killer Investigation Botched by Corrupt Police Chief Who Was Desperate to Save His Job After His Love of Sex Workers Was Exposed by Heroin Addict: Report
The ex-chief of the Suffolk County Police Department, James Burke's alleged love of prostitutes, sex toys, and arrest for battery has come to light in the days after the shocking arrest of the Long Island serial killer suspect, Rex Heuermann, with RadarOnline.com learning the disgraced former chief was accused of blocking the FBI's role in the early stages of the investigation.
Heuermann was arrested on Thursday in connection to the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27. All three victims were discovered in Gilgo Beach in December 2010 — however, since 1996, the remains of eight women, one male transvestite, and one little girl have been found dumped all around Long Island.
The man behind the start of the crucial investigation's fall from grace was the perfect storm. Burke's corrupt behavior, like having sex with a prostitute while on duty in his patrol car, took center stage, taking the focus away from the crazed killer.
Burke's colleagues labeled him a "psychopath" who was always "horny" and believed he was "untouchable," according to Daily Mail. His reign over the department came to a screeching halt in 2015 when he was investigated for attacking heroin addict Christopher Loeb after the latter stole a bag full of sex toys and a porn DVD showing women being tortured from Burke's patrol car.
The violent beating went down at the police station inside the interrogation room. Burke had allegedly threatened to kill Loeb and was urged to stop the brutal attack by a junior cop. The FBI got involved in the corrupt cover-up, later arresting Burke and several high-profile constituents accused of helping the police chief sweep the accusations under the rug.
Burke was hired as the police chief in 2011, months after several of the Long Island serial killer's victims' bodies were discovered. The FBI initially joined the homicide case, but Burke removed the bureau from the investigation, allegedly blocking agents because he knew the agency was already investigating his attack on Loeb.
A source told the New York Post in 2015 that Burke "never wanted us involved in [the Gilgo Beach] case because he knew we were investigating him."
An ex-judge of the county said the embattled police chief was able to block the FBI's probe into the serial killer through "something to do with 'initial jurisdiction' and other bureaucratic gibberish."
Burke's relations with prostitutes were also highlighted during his short-lived career as chief, including an instance in 1993 when he was reprimanded for having intercourse with a sex worker in his squad car. He was wearing his uniform at the time of the incident.
Several sex workers spoke out, claiming that Burke attend drug-fueled sex parties with escorts in the Long Beach area, with one woman alleging she witnessed him "grab a girl by her hair and drag her to the ground."
In the end, Burke was imprisoned in 2016 for 46 months. But his alleged corruption and removing the FBI caused years of terror throughout the New York State, leaving a madman on the run.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Heuermann pled not guilty to the six charges on Friday in a Yaphank, New York, courtroom. He faces charges of three counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of murder in the second degree.