Sicko Gilgo Beach Police Chief Who Botched Serial Killer Probe 'Giggled' While 'Watching Snuff Film,' Says Victim’s Lawyer

gilgo beach police chief giggled watching snuff film victim lawyerjpg
Source: Suffolk County Police Department; MEGA

Ex-Suffolk County Police Chief John Burke allegedly “giggled” while watching a “snuff film” with other officers.

By:

Aug. 29 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

The disgraced police chief accused of botching an early investigation into the Long Island serial killer allegedly “giggled” while watching a “snuff film” with other officers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after ex-Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke, 59, was arrested last week on suspicion of soliciting a sex worker, a lawyer representing the families of two Gilgo Beach victims claimed Burke laughed while watching a video of someone’s murder.

gilgo beach police chief giggled watching snuff film victim lawyer jpg
Source: MEGA

A lawyer representing the families of two Gilgo Beach victims made the startling claim.

According to attorney John Ray, who is representing the families of murder victims Shannan Gilbert and Jessica Taylor, Burke “giggled” while watching a snuff film shortly after Gilbert’s body was found in December 2010.

"There was a showing of a snuff film in the police department, presumably for evidentiary reasons," Ray told the Sun on Monday while citing an unnamed source in the police department. "And Burke was there, and he was giggling.”

“[The source] was so offended that he left. He wouldn't stay in the room with Burke,” Ray continued. "Why he found that funny, I don't know. But Christopher Loeb also claimed to have seen child pornography on the discs in Burke's bag.”

"So if he was in possession of child porn as well, that begs the question: did he have any connection to Rex Heuermann?”

gilgo beach police chief giggled watching snuff film victim lawyer jpg
Source: Suffolk County Police Department; MEGA

The lawyer also suggested Burke and Gilgo Murder suspect Rex Heuermann might be connected.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Burke – who was hired as the police chief of Suffolk County in 2011 – first came under fire in 2012 after he beat up a heroin addict named Christopher Loeb after Loeb allegedly stole a bag of sex toys and porn DVDs from Burke's patrol car.

Burke was accused of botching the FBI’s initial investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders because the agency was also investigating the incident involving Burke and Loeb.

“[Burke] never wanted us involved in the [Gilgo Beach] case because he knew we were investigating him,” one FBI source said in 2015.

Burke ultimately resigned as Suffolk County police chief in October 2015 following the controversy. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison in 2016 for his attack on Loeb and the subsequent cover-up.

Long Island Serial Killer
gilgo beach police chief giggled watching snuff film victim lawyer jpg
Source: MEGA

Heuermann was arrested last month in connection to the murders of three women found in the Gilgo Beach area.

The disgraced ex-police chief was then arrested last week after he allegedly attempted to solicit sex from an undercover ranger at the Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Selden.

Burke was charged with offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure, and criminal solicitation. Additional charges against the disgraced police chief are reportedly pending.

Meanwhile, sources involved in the Gilgo Beach murders and suspect Rex Heuermann have questioned whether Burke and Heuermann were in some way connected.

Heuermann was arrested last month in connection to the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello.

gilgo beach police chief giggled watching snuff film victim lawyer jpg
Source: REX HEUERMANN CONSULTANTS & ASSOCIATES

The disgraced architect pleaded not guilty to the three murder charges following his arrest on July 13.

Barthelemy, Waterman, and Costello were just three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

Heuermann remains the main suspect in the disappearance and death of another victim named Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

