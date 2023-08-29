Sicko Gilgo Beach Police Chief Who Botched Serial Killer Probe 'Giggled' While 'Watching Snuff Film,' Says Victim’s Lawyer

The disgraced police chief accused of botching an early investigation into the Long Island serial killer allegedly “giggled” while watching a “snuff film” with other officers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after ex-Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke, 59, was arrested last week on suspicion of soliciting a sex worker, a lawyer representing the families of two Gilgo Beach victims claimed Burke laughed while watching a video of someone’s murder.