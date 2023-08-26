Gilgo Beach Twist: Demand for Ex-Police Chief Who Botched Serial Killer Probe to be Investigated HIMSELF for Mystery Murder of Asian Male
The attorney representing two women found dead on Long Island is calling for an investigation into disgraced police chief James Burke concerning the unsolved murder of an unidentified Asian male at Gilgo Beach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Burke, the former chief of police for Suffolk County, was arrested on Tuesday, August 22, for allegedly soliciting sex from a male undercover park ranger in Farmingville, New York.
John Ray, the victims' lawyer, believes Burke's history should be examined for any potential links to the Long Island murders.
According to the Sun, Burke's arrest is the latest scandal involving the disgraced cop, whose three-year tenure as police chief was marred by controversy.
In 2015, he was arrested and sentenced to 46 months in prison for assaulting a handcuffed man who had stolen items from his car. During his time as chief, Burke was accused of obstructing the investigation into the deaths of multiple sex workers whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach.
The investigation, which had been stalled for over a decade, was allegedly hindered by Burke's refusal to allow federal authorities to assist.
Between 2010 and 2011, police discovered the remains of at least 10 individuals along Long Island's South Shore, four of whom were allegedly murdered by Rex Heuermann.
Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, has been charged in three of the murders and is a prime suspect in the fourth. However, other cases remain unsolved, including an unidentified Asian male known as "John Doe #8," whose skeletal remains were found in April 2011.
The victim, dressed in women's clothing, suffered severe trauma to the skull, possibly from a gunshot.
Ray argues that Burke's past behavior and involvement in hindering investigations warrant a closer examination of his potential connection to these unsolved murders.
- Daughter of Missing South Carolina Mother Claims Suspected Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Was The Last Person Seen With Her
- Disgraced Police Chief Accused of Botching Long Island Serial Killer Case ARRESTED on Suspicion of Soliciting a Sex Worker
- Inside Jail: Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Participating in Religious Services, Showing Little Emotion in Prison
Burke's history includes allegations of violence, drug use, cross-dressing, and close relations with sex workers.
In 2012, he was arrested for having sex with a sex worker and convicted drug dealer in his patrol car.
One of the sex workers with whom Burke had relations, Lawrita Rickenbacker, became his on-and-off girlfriend. Additionally, Burke was closely associated with Heather Malone, who ran a prostitution ring in the 1990s. Ray claims that during their sexual encounters, Burke often cross-dressed.
Despite these activities being widely known, neither Rickenbacker nor Malone faced any charges, suggesting a higher level of corruption within the Suffolk County ranks.
Ray believes a thorough and independent investigation into Burke's actions and corruption within the Suffolk County Police Department is necessary. He argues that Burke's obstruction of the Gilgo Beach murder investigation prevented justice for the victims and their families.
Ray calls for a re-examination of the entire scope of Burke's actions, alleging that the full extent of his double life and corruption has yet to be realized.
Burke's recent arrest occurred during a sting operation targeting public sex solicitation at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Farmingville, New York. He was charged with offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure, and criminal solicitation.
Law enforcement also found a small amount of marijuana and a muscle relaxant in his possession.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.