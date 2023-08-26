Gilgo Beach Twist: Demand for Ex-Police Chief Who Botched Serial Killer Probe to be Investigated HIMSELF for Mystery Murder of Asian Male

According to the Sun, Burke's arrest is the latest scandal involving the disgraced cop, whose three-year tenure as police chief was marred by controversy.

In 2015, he was arrested and sentenced to 46 months in prison for assaulting a handcuffed man who had stolen items from his car. During his time as chief, Burke was accused of obstructing the investigation into the deaths of multiple sex workers whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach.

The investigation, which had been stalled for over a decade, was allegedly hindered by Burke's refusal to allow federal authorities to assist.