'Shahs Of Sunset' Alum Mike Shouhed Must Complete Gun Safety Course, Can't Own Firearm After Taking Plea Deal In Domestic Violence Case

"In this case, the DA didn’t bring this case because they saw the facts like I did. If this case was brought to trial, the prosecution would not be able to prove it. All my client’s guns were legal, in his bedroom that was locked with a keypad. No one was allowed in the master bedroom," George Mgdesyan told TMZ.

"It was unfortunate that there was one weapon registered to my client before laws changed, and it was a technical violation. However, the City Attorney’s Office charged him with gun charges. In light of the offer, he was not convicted and will earn a dismissal that’s in his best interest because the domestic violence charges were dismissed. If the domestic violence charges were not dismissed, we would proceed to trial. It was a no-brainer."

Mike is due back in court in January for a progress report.