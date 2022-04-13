Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Sends Pulses Racing In First Photos Since 'Shahs Of Sunset' Cancelation
It's a wrap? Not for Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, who dropped jaws with sizzling lingerie-clad snaps after news that Shahs of Sunset has been canceled.
The reality star vixen, 40, flaunted her figure while appearing to promote her new business venture, a lingerie collection seemingly called "Intimately GG."
"My story has only just begun," GG captioned one behind-the-scenes clip from her photoshoot, followed by another post showing herself in a two-piece set and black blazer, reading, "I'm not your average baby mama. Coming Soon."
"I paid for it... so it's mine. If you want some... get in line," she wrote alongside a third skin-baring snap.
GG has proven to be quite the entrepreneur outside of her reality TV appearances, reportedly owning a medicinal cannabis company in addition to selling extensions.
"Wüsah was designed with one simple concept, that medicinal properties from the Cannabis plant may help our body's ailments," her company's business statement reads on their official website. "We hope our Wüsah CBD products change your life just like it has changed our founder's, Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi."
Shahs of Sunset was surprisingly canceled after nine seasons last week, years after the series debuted on Bravo in March 2012.
The news came after franchise star Mike Shouhed's domestic violence arrest, although Radar is told his legal troubles had anything to do with the show getting axed.
Looking ahead, GG may return to the small screen. Word on the street is that she and costars Reza Farahan and Mercedes "MJ" Javid are in early talks for potential future projects with the network.
Mercedes, 49, has since addressed the rumors while appearing on Jeff Lewis' Sirius XM show, hinting the speculation could indeed be true.
"I hope and pray that being here today does not jeopardize anything in my future," she said with a laugh, adding, "Maybe I look good because I'm trying to stay ready for [the] camera."
As for her reaction to the series being over? "You know Bravo … they’re not going to do you dirty," MJ also stated, hinting that she was informed of the show was ending.