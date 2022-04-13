Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Sends Pulses Racing In First Photos Since 'Shahs Of Sunset' Cancelation

GG has proven to be quite the entrepreneur outside of her reality TV appearances, reportedly owning a medicinal cannabis company in addition to selling extensions.

"Wüsah was designed with one simple concept, that medicinal properties from the Cannabis plant may help our body's ailments," her company's business statement reads on their official website. "We hope our Wüsah CBD products change your life just like it has changed our founder's, Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi."

Shahs of Sunset was surprisingly canceled after nine seasons last week, years after the series debuted on Bravo in March 2012.

The news came after franchise star Mike Shouhed's domestic violence arrest, although Radar is told his legal troubles had anything to do with the show getting axed.