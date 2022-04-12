'Shahs Of Sunset' Mercedes 'MJ' Javi Reveals Mike Shouhed's Domestic Violence Arrest Didn't Involve Paulina, Suggests Love Triangle Gone Wrong

Shahs of Sunset might be over, but the drama is still alive thanks to Mercedes 'MJ' Javi, who is spilling the tea about Mike Shouhed's domestic violence arrest.

According to MJ, Mike's alleged crime wasn't against his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen. Word on the street, according to her, is that a third party was involved. She believes the couple was involved in a potential threesome gone wrong.