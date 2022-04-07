It's Over! 'Shahs of Sunset' Canceled In Wake Of Mike Shouhed's Domestic Violence Arrest
It's over! After 9 successful seasons, Bravo has reportedly canceled Shahs of Sunset. The news comes in the wake of Mike Shouhed's domestic violence arrest.
While the long-running reality show has gotten the ax, not everyone on the cast has been canned from the network. According to reports, fan favorites Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi are already in talks for other projects with Bravo.
When it comes to the end of the Shahs' era, production sources reveal that the series has simply run its course. It's unclear if Mike's arrest made the decision easier for the higher-ups, but the timing is interesting.
As Radar reported, Mike, 43, was taken into custody on March 27 by the Los Angeles Police Department for “intimate partner violence with injury." The identity of the alleged victim was not been revealed, but law enforcement only uses that term when there is a “visible injury” on the other person.
Police responded to a call around 10 PM. Mike was taken into police custody at 1:05 AM the next morning. After paying a $50,000 bond, the now-jobless reality star was released a little over five hours later.
Mike was reportedly charged with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, which is a felony. He is currently engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen. It is unknown if she was involved.
Mike's attorney, Alex Kessel, denies the allegations against his client. He is due in court on July 25.
For those who didn't follow the Shahs of Sunset, the show featured a group of Persian-American friends through lives ups and downs. The series first aired on Bravo back in 2012 and was an instant hit.
As for Mike, fans either hated or loved him. They watched him fall in love, face heartbreak, and divorce, as well as his struggle with his career path.
In August 2021, Mike revealed he was set to get married again.
He announced his engagement to Paulina following a sexting scandal that rocked Shahs of Sunset. Mike was caught sending inappropriate messages to another woman and his denial ripped the cast apart.
Of course, his co-stars got involved and the whole thing got messy. He ended up admitting to sending the messages later on.