It's Over! 'Shahs of Sunset' Canceled In Wake Of Mike Shouhed's Domestic Violence Arrest

While the long-running reality show has gotten the ax, not everyone on the cast has been canned from the network. According to reports, fan favorites Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi are already in talks for other projects with Bravo.

When it comes to the end of the Shahs' era, production sources reveal that the series has simply run its course. It's unclear if Mike's arrest made the decision easier for the higher-ups, but the timing is interesting.