'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed's Domestic Violence Arrest Not Caught On Bravo Cameras

Mike, 43, was taken into custody on March 27 by the Los Angeles Police Department for “intimate partner violence with injury." The identity of the other person involved has not been revealed, but law enforcement only uses that term when there is a “visible injury” on the victim.

He was reportedly charged with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, which is a felony. Mike is currently engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen. It is unknown if she was involved.

Page Six was the first to report the news.