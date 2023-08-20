Inside Jail: Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Participating in Religious Services, Showing Little Emotion in Prison
It has been just over a month since murder suspect Rex Heuermann was arrested in connection with the killings of at least three victims found buried and bound in burlap sacks along Gilgo Beach. In this time, Heuermann has undergone an evolution behind bars, according to Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr., RadarOnline.com has learned.
While in custody, Heuermann, who was initially placed on suicide watch, is now being carefully monitored round the clock, ensuring his safety as well as the safety of others.
He spends most of his time in a 10-by-6 jail cell, showing little emotion. Weekly mental and medical evaluations are conducted, further shedding light on his mental state.
"The first few days of course, very quiet, laying on his bed, looking at the ceiling," Toulon said. "But now he's participating in religious services, he goes to our rehabilitation center to take books out."
Although Heuermann has no contact with other inmates, aside from his attorney, it has been reported that he has received one visit from a non-family member. Asa Ellerup, his estranged wife, has confirmed that they have spoken on the phone. However, the extent of his communication with others remains undisclosed.
According to Fox News, in response to prosecutors' requests, Heuermann's attorney has confirmed that a DNA cheek swab was conducted on Wednesday within the confines of the jail. This critical evidence will undoubtedly aid detectives in their pursuit of justice.
Law enforcement officials have also been diligently reaching out to suspected prostitutes who may have encountered Heuermann before his arrest. These interviews are part of an ongoing effort to gather additional evidence and gain a deeper understanding of the suspect's motives and past activities.
Besides purchasing toiletries, a pen, and a pad from the commissary, Heuermann's behavioral patterns are expected to shift as the reality of his situation sets in. While it is unclear how this evolution will manifest, experts believe it could potentially provide further insight into the mind of the accused murderer.
The Gilgo Beach murders have gripped the nation's attention, and the arrest of Heuermann has been a significant development in the investigation.
The discovery of the victims, buried and bound in burlap sacks, shocked the local community and prompted a large-scale manhunt.
With Heuermann identified as a prime suspect in these heinous crimes, the authorities' focus on ensuring his confinement and gathering concrete evidence is paramount.
Sheriff Toulon's recent revelations about Heuermann's evolution behind bars shed light on the suspect's state of mind and the precautions taken within the correctional facility.
As the investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders continues, authorities hope that additional information will be uncovered, leading to justice for the victims and closure for their families.
