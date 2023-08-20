Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Long Island Serial Killer

Inside Jail: Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Participating in Religious Services, Showing Little Emotion in Prison

rex heuermann
Source: mega

While in custody, Heuermann, who was initially placed on suicide watch, is now being carefully monitored round the clock.

By:

Aug. 20 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It has been just over a month since murder suspect Rex Heuermann was arrested in connection with the killings of at least three victims found buried and bound in burlap sacks along Gilgo Beach. In this time, Heuermann has undergone an evolution behind bars, according to Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr., RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
gilgo beach rex heuermann engaging in disturbing activity before arrest
Source: Mega; Unsplash

DNA, Cell Phone Records Play Major Role Against Rex Heuermann: Experts

While in custody, Heuermann, who was initially placed on suicide watch, is now being carefully monitored round the clock, ensuring his safety as well as the safety of others.

He spends most of his time in a 10-by-6 jail cell, showing little emotion. Weekly mental and medical evaluations are conducted, further shedding light on his mental state.

"The first few days of course, very quiet, laying on his bed, looking at the ceiling," Toulon said. "But now he's participating in religious services, he goes to our rehabilitation center to take books out."

Although Heuermann has no contact with other inmates, aside from his attorney, it has been reported that he has received one visit from a non-family member. Asa Ellerup, his estranged wife, has confirmed that they have spoken on the phone. However, the extent of his communication with others remains undisclosed.

Article continues below advertisement
rexheuermann consultants pp
Source: REX HEUERMANN CONSULTANTS

Rex Heuermann was initially placed on suicide watch when he was arrested.

According to Fox News, in response to prosecutors' requests, Heuermann's attorney has confirmed that a DNA cheek swab was conducted on Wednesday within the confines of the jail. This critical evidence will undoubtedly aid detectives in their pursuit of justice.

Law enforcement officials have also been diligently reaching out to suspected prostitutes who may have encountered Heuermann before his arrest. These interviews are part of an ongoing effort to gather additional evidence and gain a deeper understanding of the suspect's motives and past activities.

Article continues below advertisement
long island serial killer rex heuermann female accomplice
Source: mega

The four victims of the Gilgo Beach serial killer.

MORE ON:
Long Island Serial Killer

Besides purchasing toiletries, a pen, and a pad from the commissary, Heuermann's behavioral patterns are expected to shift as the reality of his situation sets in. While it is unclear how this evolution will manifest, experts believe it could potentially provide further insight into the mind of the accused murderer.

Article continues below advertisement
inside prison
Source: Mega

Rex Heuermann spends the majority of his time in a 10-by-6 jail cell.

The Gilgo Beach murders have gripped the nation's attention, and the arrest of Heuermann has been a significant development in the investigation.

The discovery of the victims, buried and bound in burlap sacks, shocked the local community and prompted a large-scale manhunt.

With Heuermann identified as a prime suspect in these heinous crimes, the authorities' focus on ensuring his confinement and gathering concrete evidence is paramount.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Sheriff Toulon's recent revelations about Heuermann's evolution behind bars shed light on the suspect's state of mind and the precautions taken within the correctional facility.

As the investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders continues, authorities hope that additional information will be uncovered, leading to justice for the victims and closure for their families.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.