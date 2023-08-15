Another Victim? 20-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case Murder ‘Re-evaluated’ for Possible Connections to Rex Heuermann

After twenty years, a Las Vegas murder was set to be "re-evaluated" for potential connections to Long Island Serial Killer suspect Rex Heuermann, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since Jodi Marie Brewer, 19, was murdered in 2003, little progress in the investigation caused the case to grow cold. When Heuermann's arrest made headlines on July 13, the Manhattan-based architect and father-of-two's ties to the Sin City brought Brewer's murder back into the spotlight.