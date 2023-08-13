Accomplice Still on the Loose? Gilgo Suspect Rex Heuermann's Full Body Count Could Never be Known, Google Searches Point to 2 Killers, Expert Says
In a chilling twist of fate, a criminal profiler has revealed the possibility of another serial killer operating in the same area as accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann, RadarOnline.com has learned.
These shocking revelations come as Heuermann is already charged with the murders of three women found in late 2010 near his home.
The profiler, John Kelly, believes that the modus operandi and profiles of the victims indicate the involvement of multiple killers, shaking the community and prompting further investigation.
The victims, collectively known as the Gilgo Four, were sex workers in their 20s who advertised their services on Craigslist and disappeared between July 2007 and September 2010. Alongside their tragic cases, six other bodies, some dismembered, were found along the same stretch of beach by April 2011.
The identities of some of the victims remain unknown, with one woman, previously known as "Fire Island Jane Doe," recently identified as Karen Vergata, who went missing in February 1996.
Notably, two decapitated torsos were found in the hamlet of Manorville, 40 miles east of Gilgo.
The remains of Jessica Taylor, 20, were discovered in 2003, with Valerie Mack, 24, found in 2000. Striking similarities in the Manorville cases give rise to speculation about the "Manorville Butcher," who has never been identified.
Experts have debated whether the Manorville Butcher and the Long Island Serial Killer (LISK) are the same person, but Kelly argues that the differing modus operandi between the Gilgo Four and Manorville victims strongly suggests the involvement of distinct killers.
- Top Cop Who Nailed Suspected Gilgo Beach Killer Declares Sex Worker Shannan Gilbert Death an ‘Accident’ — Despite Family Being Convinced She was Victim of a Serial Killer
- Gilgo Beach Murder Victim Found Bound in Belt with Rex Heuermann Grandfather’s Embossed Initials
- Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Looks Stone-Cold in First Court Appearance
Kelly, a veteran criminal profiler, suggests that Heuermann's profile aligns with that of an obsessive "sexual sadist" with a bondage fetish.
With over 250 guns discovered in his house, along with disturbing internet search history, including searches for child pornography and rape videos, Kelly asserts that Heuermann possesses the characteristics fitting a serial killer. It is also revealed that Heuermann actively searched for information on the Long Island Serial Killer, including another local killer, John Bittrolff.
Bittrolff, a married carpenter from Manorville, was arrested in 2014 for the murders of two sex workers found strangled and beaten to death in the early 1990s.
The killer was also connected to a third victim, all of whom were posed in a sexual position and were missing their left shoe. Interestingly, Bittrolff was living just three miles from where partial remains of Valerie Mack and Jessica Taylor were discovered. Bittrolff's sentence of 50 years to life in 2017 immediately linked him to the Gilgo Beach case, and prosecutors have considered his possible involvement in other local murders.
With Heuermann's arrest last month, and the comprehensive evidence against him, Suffolk County police believe he is responsible for the Gilgo Four killings. However, they do not rule out the possibility of a second killer at large.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.