Gilgo Beach Murder Victim Found Bound in Belt with Rex Heuermann Grandfather’s Embossed Initials

According to Tierney, the belt in question was one of three belts used to bind Brainard-Barnes. The other two belts did not have any initials on them.

"One had 'WH' on it. One had the distal end of the belt cut off," Tierney explained. He added that the section of the belt where initials would typically be located had been cut off.

Although the DA did not elaborate, the initials "WH" match primary suspect Rex Heuermann's grandfather, William Heuermann, who died in 1964.