Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Long Island Serial Killer

Gilgo Beach Murder Victim Found Bound in Belt with Rex Heuermann Grandfather’s Embossed Initials

rex heuermann first court appearance
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 5 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Law enforcement officials have disclosed new details in the notorious Gilgo Beach serial killing case.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney stated in a recent interview that the remains of victim Maureen Brainard-Barnes were found bound with a distinctive belt embossed with the initials "WH" or "HM," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
rexheuermann consultants pp
Source: REX HEUERMANN CONSULTANTS

According to Tierney, the belt in question was one of three belts used to bind Brainard-Barnes. The other two belts did not have any initials on them.

"One had 'WH' on it. One had the distal end of the belt cut off," Tierney explained. He added that the section of the belt where initials would typically be located had been cut off.

Although the DA did not elaborate, the initials "WH" match primary suspect Rex Heuermann's grandfather, William Heuermann, who died in 1964.

Article continues below advertisement
Pictured left to right: Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barne
Source: mega

Brainard-Barnes, a New York sex worker, is believed to be the fourth victim in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case.

Heuermann has been named the "prime suspect" in her slaying, although her killing was not included in the indictment against him.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was charged with the murders of three other victims whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement
who is rex heuermann details on gilgo beach serial killer suspect
Source: Suffolk County Police Department; Unsplash

Tierney claimed that everyone on the case was so terrified of Heuermann getting wind that he was being eyed that even the grand jury did not learn his name until just before the bombshell arrest.

"When we were investigating the case, we never mentioned the name, even among ourselves. It was always the subject. At most, it was RH," he added.

"We wanted to sort of do it, set the stage, and toward the end, backload the information with regard to the defendant. We felt that would minimize the chances of leaks."

MORE ON:
Long Island Serial Killer
Article continues below advertisement
who is rex heuermann details on gilgo beach serial killer suspect
Source: Mega

According to Newsday, Tierney also stated that authorities are close to identifying the remains of three of the other ten victims found in the vicinity of Gilgo Beach.

The identifications will be made using genetic genealogy, among other methods, and are expected to be announced soon.

Article continues below advertisement

While prosecutors have not yet determined if Heuermann is responsible for any of the other killings, Tierney stated that there is no evidence of his involvement with any other person. He also confirmed that Heuermann worked alone.

The ongoing investigation into the Gilgo Beach homicides, which span over a decade, has involved a Homicide Task Force created in 2022 by Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison.

Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

The district attorney's office plans to hold a press conference on Friday, August 11, to provide further updates on the case. Tierney did not disclose what specific information would be shared.

The trial for Heuermann has not yet been scheduled, as a significant amount of evidence needs to be reviewed by his defense team.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.