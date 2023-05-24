'We Are Hated': 'Toxic' and 'Authoritarian' LA District Attorney George Gascón Has 10,000-case Backlog Three Years After Taking Office
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón was described as “toxic” and “authoritarian” this week after it was revealed he has a 10,000-case backlog less than three years after assuming office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come after Gascón was appointed district attorney of LA in August 2020, a number of staffers who once worked for Gascón revealed “scores of prosecutors” have left the office as a result of the “woke” DA’s management style.
Other sources revealed Gascón has “eroded” the public’s trust via his newly implemented policies, such as his decision to offer generous plea deals to convicted criminals while also declining to prosecute certain suspects at all.
“In my career as a prosecutor, I’ve never had victims’ families actually hate us until I came into this office,” one former Gascón staffer told the New York Post on Wednesday. “We are hated by all the victims because of lack of prosecution and low sentences because of his policies.”
“Gascón is so focused on justice for black and brown defendants, but the victims and their families are also black and brown,” the source continued. “Where is the justice for them? We are making them victims of the criminal justice system yet again.”
Additional sources claimed Gascón’s office currently has more than 200 open positions that have not been filled due to the DA’s “authoritarian management style” and habit of committing “retaliatory acts” against those who “don’t share his ideology.”
“The reputation of the office has been destroyed and people know he’s hostile to his employees,” Eric Siddall, who serves as the vice president of the LA County Association of Deputy District Attorneys, told the Post.
“He has an authoritarian management style,” Siddall continued, “and engages in retaliatory acts against employees who don’t share his ideology.”
The abundance of open positions has reportedly led to a monumental backlog of cases, with some insiders claiming more than 10,000 cases have yet to be filed despite the plague of crime taking place across the city.
Meanwhile, the DA’s office disputed the claims that there are currently 200 open positions.
According to Gascón’s office, the figure is actually 139 and it is because of “retirement and a previous hiring freeze.”
“In my lifetime, that has never occurred before,” former Los Angeles County DA Steve Cooley said. “There are usually 10 to 15 times more applicants than any one open position.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I’m stunned from the historical sense, but knowing what a toxic manager and boss George Gascón is, I’m not surprised because some of the people he’s brought in are just odious people,” Cooley added. “Who would want to come and work here under such conditions?”
Gascón’s reputation is reportedly so poor that he has suffered two separate attempts to recall him from the position, although he survived the attempted recall elections both times.
“Grateful to move forward from this attempted political power grab,” he tweeted in August after the most recent recall attempt. “Rest assured LA County, the work hasn’t stopped.”