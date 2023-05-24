'We Are Hated': 'Toxic' and 'Authoritarian' LA District Attorney George Gascón Has 10,000-case Backlog Three Years After Taking Office

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón was described as “toxic” and “authoritarian” this week after it was revealed he has a 10,000-case backlog less than three years after assuming office, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come after Gascón was appointed district attorney of LA in August 2020, a number of staffers who once worked for Gascón revealed “scores of prosecutors” have left the office as a result of the “woke” DA’s management style.