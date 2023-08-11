Top Cop Who Nailed Suspected Gilgo Beach Killer Declares Sex Worker Shannan Gilbert Death an ‘Accident’ — Despite Family Being Convinced She was Victim of a Serial Killer

Before her disappearance, Gilbert called 911 from the home of Joseph Brewer, the client who hired her off Craigslist.

"My sister met the client through Craigslist and went to his house around 2:00 AM," Sherre said of the night her sister was last seen alive. "Her driver dropped her off and she was there for quite a while and then ... for some reason, she started to panic."

During the 911 call, Gilbert said, "They're trying to kill me" as two male voices were heard in the background, believed to be Brewer and her driver, Michael Pak, who was trying to remove her from the home.