GOP WATCH: FBI Director Christopher Wray Threatened by GOP House Rep. Clay Higgins Over Debunked Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory: 'Your Day is Coming!' Source: MEGA FBI Director Christopher Wray was threatened by House Republican Clay Higgins this week. By: Connor Surmonte Nov. 15 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

FBI Director Christopher Wray was threatened by House Republican Clay Higgins this week after Higgins accused the FBI of orchestrating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising confrontation unfolded on Wednesday during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on domestic threats within the U.S.

“Your day is coming Mr. Wray!” Republican Representative Clay Higgins pushes wild Jan 6 conspiracy during hearing, then threatens FBI Director Christopher Wray. pic.twitter.com/pmBZ4f6DT7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 15, 2023

Higgins utilized his time during Wednesday’s congressional hearing to attack Wray and push the debunked conspiracy theory that “FBI sources and or agents” encouraged the violence that erupted at the Capitol on January 6. According to Higgins, he and his fellow House Republicans are in possession of a “tremendous amount of evidence” that proves Wray and the FBI were directly involved in the insurrection at the Capitol nearly three years ago.

“Direct Wray, last year, you may recall, sir, our exchange regarding the FBI’s involvement on January 6th and prior,” Higgins pushed. “I’m happy to jog your memory.” “According to the record I asked you, ‘Did you have confidential human sources dressed as Trump supporters positioned inside the Capitol on January 6, prior to the doors being open?’” Higgins read. “You responded, I quote again, ‘I have to be very careful of what I say.’”

Source: MEGA “Your day is coming Mr. Wray!”

“We can’t get a straight answer, although we have a tremendous amount of evidence harvested and reviewed over the course of the last year which you will see in September,” the Louisiana congressman continued. “You confirmed that the FBI had confidential human sources at the Stop the Steal rally on January 6th here in D.C.”

Wray responded and once again repeated that he was not able to discuss where the FBI places its sources and agents. “Congressman, as we’ve discussed before, I’m not going to get into where we have or have not used confidential human sources,” Wray said.

Source: MEGA Wray denied the allegations that the FBI orchestrated the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“If you are asking whether the violence at the Capitol on January 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and or agents, the answer is emphatically not,” the FBI director added. Higgins then asked Wray about the “ghost buses” that were allegedly used by the FBI on January 6. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

“Well, it’s common in law enforcement, it is a vehicle that’s used for secret purposes,” Higgins explained. “It’s painted over. There are two buses in the middle here.” “These were the first to arrive at Union Station on January 6, zero five hundred hours,” he continued. “I have all this evidence; I’m showing you the tip of this iceberg.”

Source: MEGA Higgins suggested that the FBI used "ghost buses" to charter in hundreds of undercover FBI agents.

Higgins and Wray’s exchange took a sudden turn for the worse after a House Democrat moved to end the Republican congressman’s line of questioning. “I note that all the members across the aisle have been granted time, and I object to my question being closed,” Higgins exclaimed. “This is a very significant hearing, Mr. Chairman.”

“These busses are nefarious in nature and were filled with FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters deployed onto our Capitol on January 6,” he added. “Your day is coming Mr. Wray!” Higgins threatened before he was cut off by his fellow House members.

