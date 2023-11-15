PHOTOS: See Sam Haskell Jr.'s Home Where Cops Found Blood Before Arresting Hollywood Exec's Son For Alleged Murder of His Wife and in-Laws

As we previously reported, Haskell Jr. was arrested last week. Prosecutors said he allegedly hired four day-laborers on November 7 to take away several heavy black plastic trash bags from his address and one of them opened the bags and allegedly observed human body parts, calling 911 to report the grisly discovery.

"I started seeing body parts, a belly button," a worker told the NBC4 I-Team. "I was astonished. Of course, I felt bad. We had been tricked."

That same day, Haskell was allegedly photographed disposing of a large trash bag into a dumpster in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard, not far from his abode that he shared with his wife, their three children, and her parents.