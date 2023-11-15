PHOTOS: See Sam Haskell Jr.'s Home Where Cops Found Blood Before Arresting Hollywood Exec's Son For Alleged Murder of His Wife and in-Laws
All is quiet on the home front amid news that Samuel Haskell Jr. was charged with three counts of murder.
RadarOnline.com has obtained newly captured photos of the Tarzana residence after investigators scoured the premises for clues and the son of a former powerful Hollywood executive was taken into custody in connection with the deaths of his wife, Mei Haskell, and in-laws, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshan Li.
As we previously reported, Haskell Jr. was arrested last week. Prosecutors said he allegedly hired four day-laborers on November 7 to take away several heavy black plastic trash bags from his address and one of them opened the bags and allegedly observed human body parts, calling 911 to report the grisly discovery.
"I started seeing body parts, a belly button," a worker told the NBC4 I-Team. "I was astonished. Of course, I felt bad. We had been tricked."
That same day, Haskell was allegedly photographed disposing of a large trash bag into a dumpster in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard, not far from his abode that he shared with his wife, their three children, and her parents.
A woman's torso was found in that dumpster by someone rummaging for recyclables the following day and Haskell Jr. was arrested on November 8. Police said the children are safe and being cared for amid the investigation.
As of Wednesday, the body has not been positively identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, according to their death register.
Investigators said that at Haskell's house, detectives found blood and other evidence consistent with killing and dismemberment which led to his charges.
If he is found guilty, Haskell will face a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
"These shocking and gruesome crimes have sent shockwaves through our community. We stand with the victims' loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time and will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "Our Major Crimes Division will work tirelessly to bring about a prosecution that reflects the severity of this devastating crime."
Earlier this week, Haskell IV appeared in court to face the charges, wearing a suicide vest.
Judge Kimberley Baker Guillemet ordered that he be held without bond at the five-minute hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, also ruling that pictures could not show Haskell's face.
During the hearing, his arraignment was pushed back to December 8.
Outside of the Clara Shortridge Foltz courthouse, the mood was somber and friends of Mei Li held up signs demanding for justice to be served.