Revealed: Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann's DNA on Pizza Crust Linked to Victim
A DNA sample from accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been linked to at least one of the women he is accused of killing 13 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The breakthrough came when Suffolk County prosecutors revealed that the DNA sample obtained from Heuermann's cheek swab matched DNA found on a pizza crust discovered outside his Midtown Manhattan office in July.
According to the New York Post, investigators determined that the pizza crust DNA matched a hair found on the body of Gilgo Beach victim Megan Waterman in 2010.
The discarded pizza crust was previously linked to Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, raising doubts about his direct involvement in the murders. However, with the recent DNA match from his court-ordered swab, prosecutors assert that doubts about his connection have been eliminated.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Heuermann, who appeared in court recently in tan pants, a white shirt, and a jacket, is facing murder charges for the deaths of three women found dumped along Gilgo Beach in December 2010: Waterman, 22, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27.
He is also a prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. All of the victims were former sex workers, and they are collectively known as the "Gilgo Four."
During the proceedings, Heuermann spoke briefly, informing Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei that he had been reviewing evidence submitted by prosecutors for "2 or 3 hours" at a time from behind bars.
Outside the courtroom, Heuermann's defense attorney, Michael Brown, downplayed the significance of the alleged DNA match from his client's swab, claiming that "there is nobody on the face of the earth that is credible [enough] to say that hair is my client’s hair."
- Gilgo Beach Murders: Sheriff Reveals Rex Heuermann Suicide Watch Status
- Inside Jail: Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Participating in Religious Services, Showing Little Emotion in Prison
- Disgraced Police Chief Accused of Botching Long Island Serial Killer Case ARRESTED on Suspicion of Soliciting a Sex Worker
The investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders has been long and arduous. More than 10 sets of human remains were discovered along Ocean Parkway on Long Island's South Shore between 2010 and 2011, with the circumstances surrounding their deaths remaining a mystery for over a decade.
In January 2022, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, a decorated former NYPD chief, vowed to reopen the Gilgo investigation. Within three months, Heuermann was identified as a suspect.
The breakthrough in the case came through a combination of cell phone records, witness accounts, and the crucial DNA link from the pizza crust discovered at Heuermann's Manhattan office and hair found on up to two of the Gilgo Beach victims.
One witness, David Schaller, even provided a description of Heuermann and his distinctive Chevy Avalanche shortly after Costello went missing in 2010, but the tip was not pursued by authorities for more than a decade.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Heuermann was apprehended outside his office on July 13, leading investigators to focus on the Massapequa Park home where he lived with his family. The house, which Heuermann purchased from his late mother, was thoroughly searched for 12 days, including the backyard.
According to authorities, the New York architect, who frequently solicited escorts online, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and is currently held without bail at the Suffolk County Jail.
The investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders is ongoing as the deaths of the victims found along Ocean Parkway remain unsolved.