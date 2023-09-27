Revealed: Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann's DNA on Pizza Crust Linked to Victim

The breakthrough came when Suffolk County prosecutors revealed that the DNA sample obtained from Heuermann's cheek swab matched DNA found on a pizza crust discovered outside his Midtown Manhattan office in July.

According to the New York Post, investigators determined that the pizza crust DNA matched a hair found on the body of Gilgo Beach victim Megan Waterman in 2010.

The discarded pizza crust was previously linked to Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, raising doubts about his direct involvement in the murders. However, with the recent DNA match from his court-ordered swab, prosecutors assert that doubts about his connection have been eliminated.