Hunter Biden Looks Carefree During Pizza Party With Family in Malibu Hours Before Being Indicted on Felony Gun Charges
Hunter Biden spent time with his 3-year-old son, Beau, and looked cool as a cucumber on the eve of his indictment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Hunter was indicted on felony gun charges just weeks after his initial plea deal unraveled — and faces a whopping 10 years in prison if convicted.
Hunter's looming indictment appeared far from his mind on Wednesday when he was seen with his son and wife, Melissa Cohen, at the grand opening of Prince Street Pizza and Irv's Burgers in Malibu, California, where they have a luxurious rental home.
Hunter was dressed in a low-key outfit of blue jeans, a navy jacket, dark sunglasses, and a baseball cap that he pulled down to conceal his face while surrounded by Secret Service agents. He was photographed picking up the toddler, named after his late brother, as the two enjoyed the festivities.
The embattled first son chowed down on pizza before leaving with Secret Service members while his wife stayed behind. Hours later, Hunter was far from a pizza party when he was indicted on felony charges.
Individuals close to Hunter and his legal team said the mood drastically changed from the previous day's Malibu outing. In the wake of his indictment, insiders said Hunter and those closest to him were reportedly feeling "dark, gloomy, and defeated."
"I got the sense that it's just pretty dark and gloomy over there, they feel defeated," CNN's Paul Reid said on Thursday. "They really thought they were gonna be successful."
Reid noted that while Hunter spoke frequently to his father, Joe Biden, the pair had allegedly not discussed the case's developments.
"He's actually still very close to his dad, they talk frequently but they don't talk about this," Reid said of the father-son relationship. "Hunter doesn't want to burden his father with it."
After Republicans were up in arms over a so-called "sweetheart deal," it fell apart.
Hunter was charged with two counts of false statements on gun forms and one count of possession of a firearm while addicted to illicit drugs, which centered on his well-known addiction to crack cocaine. The indictment was a success for pro-Trump Republicans who rallied for the justice system to prosecute Hunter for allegedly exploiting his father's political influence for personal gain.