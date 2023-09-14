Exposed: Hunter Biden Arranged VIP Meeting for Business Partners with Joe Biden at Vice President's Mansion in 2015
Hunter Biden reportedly arranged a VIP meeting for his Burisma business partners with then-Vice President Joe Biden at the vice president’s mansion eight years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come just hours after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy formally announced an impeachment inquiry into President Biden on Tuesday, it was revealed that Hunter organized a meeting at the U.S. Naval Observatory in 2015.
According to Just the News, Hunter facilitated the meeting between his father, fellow business partner Devon Archer, and international banker Marc Holtzman, with the suspected intention of securing business deals for Burisma in Kazakhstan.
The exclusive gathering, which was recently disclosed by Archer during congressional testimony, sparked interest among House investigators due to its seemingly secretive nature and the specific topic of the alleged conversation.
While official entry logs do not show Holtzman, Archer, or Hunter attending together at the Naval Observatory in 2015, Archer confirmed that the meeting took place.
“It was, like, a U.N.-related conversation,” Archer testified before congressional investigators during a closed-door meeting in July. “A gentleman named Marc Holtzman, myself, Hunter, and the Vice President.”
The discussion allegedly revolved around Holtzman's advocacy for former Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Massimov to become the next United Nations Secretary-General – a position that the elder Biden had the power to influence.
“It was about who was going to be the next U.N. Secretary-General … Marc Holtzman was lobbying for Karim Massimov,” Archer added during his testimony. “But it was, obviously, that didn't happen.”
According to Archer, the purpose of the meeting was to further Burisma's energy deal in Ukraine with the help of Holtzman, who held a prominent role at Kazakhstan's largest bank at the time.
The goal was also to expand Burisma's businesses by introducing new equipment, technology, and clean drilling techniques. However, the deal was never made.
“The other reasons for Massimov were Burisma Eurasia, because he was the Prime Minister, and Burisma was trying to expand its businesses, so I leveraged the relationship to introduce him to the company – the country and new equipment and technology and clean drilling,” Hunter’s Burisma business partner testified in July.
“So that was – that was probably some of the effort.”
House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is part of the House Oversight Committee leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, has since asserted that this meeting in particular proved Biden’s direct involvement in his son's overseas and potentially illegal business dealings.
“The American people need to know about all of this,” Congresswoman Greene told Just the News on Wednesday night. “And that's what our impeachment inquiry will produce – the evidence.”
“This is exactly why we are leading the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden,” she continued, “because he has participated at the highest level in his son Hunter Biden's business deals, and we're going to show that to the country,”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Archer's testimony also revealed that Biden shared roughly 20 telephone calls with his son's business partners and attended at least two dinners and a breakfast.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer recently compiled evidence of more than one dozen instances where Joe Biden met or assisted Hunter's business associates, including encounters with figures from China, Russia, Ukraine, and Mexico.
Meanwhile, emails retrieved from Hunter Biden's infamous “laptop from hell” reportedly provided further evidence of the dealings with Holtzman, Massimov, and other individuals involved in the Kazakhstan and Ukraine business ventures.
The emails allegedly also mentioned attempts to secure a letter of congratulations from someone in Biden's office for Holtzman's appointment as chairman of the Kazakh bank.