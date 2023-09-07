61% of Americans Believe President Biden Was Involved in Son Hunter's Shady Business Dealings While VP, New Poll Shows

“I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter allegedly wrote to Chinese foreign national Henry Zhao in a text message dated July 30, 2017. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand and now means tonight.”

“And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman,” President Biden’s son continued. “I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”