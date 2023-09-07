61% of Americans Believe President Biden Was Involved in Son Hunter's Shady Business Dealings While VP, New Poll Shows
A new poll released this week found that a majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter Biden's shady and potentially illegal business dealings during his time as vice president, RadarOnline.com can report.
The poll, conducted by CNN and surveyed 1,500 respondents, revealed that a whopping 61% of participants believed Biden played a role in his son's business proceedings between January 2009 and January 2017.
David Chalian of CNN This Morning suggested that "partisanship" played a role in the poll outcomes — although the CNN host also acknowledged that a "clear majority" of the population believed Biden was involved in his son's business activities.
Chalian further noted that almost two-thirds of independents also thought Biden was involved in Hunter’s business dealings, while 55% of the population polled felt that Biden's response to the Hunter investigation was "inappropriate."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the investigation into the Biden family has remained a key focus for House Republicans since the party officially regained control of the House in January.
As part of the GOP’s ongoing inquiry, it was revealed that Hunter had invoked his father's name during at least one conversation with a Chinese business associate in 2017.
“I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter allegedly wrote to Chinese foreign national Henry Zhao in a text message dated July 30, 2017. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand and now means tonight.”
“And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman,” President Biden’s son continued. “I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”
“I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”
Additionally, Hunter’s longtime friend and business partner Devon Archer recently testified to House Republicans that the embattled first son called then-Vice President Biden during numerous business meetings.
Archer testified that Hunter also put his father on speakerphone on upwards of 20 separate occasions.
"I don’t know if it was an orchestrated call-in or not,” Archer said after testifying in August. “It certainly was powerful, though, because, you know, if you’re sitting with a foreign business person and you hear the vice president's voice, that's prize enough.”
“That's pretty impactful stuff,” he added.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently teased an impeachment inquiry against President Biden in connection to his alleged involvement in Hunter’s business dealings.
“If you look at all the information we’ve been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said over the weekend regarding the ongoing Biden family probe.
“That provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need,” the House Speaker added.
The White House is reportedly preparing for the possibility of an impeachment inquiry launched against President Biden.