JonBenét Ramsey Case: Police Have Several 'New Persons of Interest' on Radar After Analyzing Nearly 1,000 DNA Samples

Nearly 27 years after the horrendous murder of JonBenét Ramsey, police are hopeful to seek justice, having sifted through nearly 1,000 DNA samples and honed in on several new "persons of interest," RadarOnline.com can report.

The child beauty pageant sensation was only six when she was tragically found bludgeoned and strangled in the basement of her parents' home the day after Christmas in 1996. A handwritten ransom note was discovered at the grisly scene.