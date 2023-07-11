JonBenét Ramsey Murder Suspect: Convicted Pedophile Pens Jailhouse Confessions About Murdering Beauty Pageant Queen

A convicted pedophile claimed he murdered JonBenét Ramsey in a series of jailhouse letters about his love for the slain child beauty pageant queen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

JonBenét was just 6 years old when her body was discovered in the basement of her family's Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996.

While the child beauty queen's case captivated headlines, no arrests have ever been made in connection to JonBenét's murder. However, Gary Oliva has been on former high school friend Michael Vail's radar as a suspect since the night JonBenét was killed.