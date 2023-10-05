Rare Outing: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Mistress Mildred Baena Seen Buzzing Around Town After He Admitted to 'F--- Up' in Maria Shriver Divorce
Mildred Baena, a former housekeeper and mistress to action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, was spotted on a rare outing one day after he spoke about how their shock affair led to the end of his marriage to ex-wife Maria Shriver.
Mildred, who is the mother of his love child Joseph Baena, was photographed while leaving a Los Angeles home on Wednesday as she made her way toward a white Mercedes-Benz GLA, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She had her hair pulled back into a bun and was clad in a knit white shawl worn over a black dress paired with metallic gold flats in the images obtained by Daily Mail.
Just one day before, the famed bodybuilder-turned-California governor opened up about the lessons he's learned ahead of the release of his book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, accepting responsibility for his past choices.
"We never left the [first] chapter, because remember, it's not like we had a feud," he said of his continued story with Shriver. "We didn't have a fight. It's just my f--- up, right?"
Fans were shocked when Schwarzenegger publicly admitted he had fathered a son with Mildred two months before Shiver filed for divorce.
In the Netflix docuseries titled Arnold, it was revealed that Shriver learned of her husband's entanglement during a marriage counseling session in 2011.
As for how his longtime love responded, he told PEOPLE she said, "'Okay, this is what it is,' and then she decided to make a split, so it was her decision. But the fact is, we always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that."
"So, everything is kind of just as if we're together but we have separate lives," Schwarzenegger explained about their post-breakup dynamic. "And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother's Day parties and Christmas."
The Terminator star is now dating Heather Milligan, but vowed that his chapter with Emmy-winning journalist Shriver will continue on forever. "Even though it's a different relationship, there's no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Schwarzenegger has been pleading with his four children shared with Shriver to give their half-brother Joseph a chance and stop cutting him out of the family.
An insider with knowledge on the situation told us, "Arnold doesn't want to punish Joseph for something terrible he did."