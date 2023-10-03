Arnold Schwarzenegger's Speedo-Clad Love Child Joseph Baena Bares Uncanny Resembles to Action Star While Celebrating 26th Birthday at Beach
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena looked like a chip off the old block while ringing in his birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Twenty Six? More like Twenty SICK! " the fitness enthusiast captioned a video of himself wearing a speedo at the beach in Malibu, flashing a big smile while competing in his first triathlon. "Here's your POV of me running into my late twenties."
Baena celebrated the milestone in a recent Instagram post, showcasing his bulked-up physique and six-pack abs as he follows in his famous dad's acting and bodybuilding footsteps.
"What a great experience it was to compete with such amazing athletes. With my birthday coming up I wanted to challenge myself in a new way, I feel like I did really well and I'm proud of myself for going the distance. I truly believe that if you have muscles, you should be able to use them!" he shared alongside a snapshot at the event.
The 26-year-old, who also works in real estate, is Schwarzenegger's love child shared with housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.
Baena said he is determined to make a name for himself in Hollywood as he films for an upcoming action flick titled Gunner.
"I want to work hard and put in the reps and work on my craft my own. There's no shortcuts in this," Baena told PEOPLE last November. "That's what I want to get out of it is I want it to be my hard work and my ambition that gets me to that success."
As for whether or not he asked his action star-turned-California governor dad for help, Baena said that is usually his last resort. "It's very minimal that I go to him and ask for advice because I want to figure it out on my own," he explained.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned months ago that Schwarzenegger has been making an effort to keep Baena closely tied to his half-siblings.
"Arnold doesn't want [them] to punish Joseph for something terrible he did," said a source close to the situation, referring to the Terminator star's affair with his housekeeper.
The pair kept their relationship and secret son from his wife Maria Shriver until 2011, at which point Shriver confronted Mildred inside their home and got the truth.
Shortly after, Maria filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger and the high-power couple's divorce dragged on for a decade until they settled last year.
In addition to his son shared with Mildred, Schwarzenegger has four kids with Shriver: daughters Katherine and Christina as well as sons Patrick and Christopher.
Christopher recently showed off a toned and slimmed-down fitness transformation after insiders said that Schwarzenegger got him to hit the ground running.
A sensational report claimed the "tough love approach" worked for Christopher, who also showcased a shaggy mullet while displaying the results of his weight loss journey that he started in 2020.
"Christopher struggled with self-esteem for years but now he's all over town flexing his pecs."