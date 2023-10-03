Arnold Schwarzenegger's Speedo-Clad Love Child Joseph Baena Bares Uncanny Resembles to Action Star While Celebrating 26th Birthday at Beach

Baena said he is determined to make a name for himself in Hollywood as he films for an upcoming action flick titled Gunner.

"I want to work hard and put in the reps and work on my craft my own. There's no shortcuts in this," Baena told PEOPLE last November. "That's what I want to get out of it is I want it to be my hard work and my ambition that gets me to that success."

As for whether or not he asked his action star-turned-California governor dad for help, Baena said that is usually his last resort. "It's very minimal that I go to him and ask for advice because I want to figure it out on my own," he explained.