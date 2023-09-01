Arnold Schwarzenegger Hit Son Chris With 'Tough Love' Weight Loss Ultimatum, Put Him on Strict Diet and Exercise Regimen

"Arnie read Chris the riot act," an insider spilled about the former California governor, claiming he opted for the "tough love" approach when it came to his son shared with now-ex Maria Shriver, who first showcased a slimmer look at a 2022 Oktoberfest party.

Tipsters said it was Schwarzenegger's shape up-or-ship out attitude that did the trick.

"Chris looks amazing now — and while his father put him through hell, he's happy with the results," said a source after the University of Michigan graduate stepped out in Los Angeles with a transformed physique and a mullet haircut this month.