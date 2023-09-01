Arnold Schwarzenegger Hit Son Chris With 'Tough Love' Weight Loss Ultimatum, Put Him on Strict Diet and Exercise Regimen
Arnold Schwarzenegger grinded the gears of his son Chris after putting him on a strict diet and exercise regimen as part of an unrelenting weight loss plan, according to a sensational report.
Sources close to the former professional bodybuilder-turned-movie star claimed he helped whip the 25-year-old into tip-top shape by getting Chris to follow a system that worked for him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Arnie read Chris the riot act," an insider spilled about the former California governor, claiming he opted for the "tough love" approach when it came to his son shared with now-ex Maria Shriver, who first showcased a slimmer look at a 2022 Oktoberfest party.
Tipsters said it was Schwarzenegger's shape up-or-ship out attitude that did the trick.
"Chris looks amazing now — and while his father put him through hell, he's happy with the results," said a source after the University of Michigan graduate stepped out in Los Angeles with a transformed physique and a mullet haircut this month.
"He struggled with self-esteem for years but now he's all over town flexing his pecs," according to the National Enquirer report.
His brother Patrick, 29, had gotten into the best shape of his life "both physically and mentally" by committing to 5 a.m. workouts, proudly sharing that he weighed 185 pounds and had just 8 percent body fat in 2021. Patrick said the benefits were outstanding, including a renewed "sense of purpose," "increased energy" and "better sleeping habits."
Christopher's 25-year-old half-brother Joseph Baena, Schwarzenegger's love child, is also a fitness guru, often flaunting his ripped body.
Schwarzenegger is a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner and he spoke in detail about reaching wellness goals earlier this year, explaining that "for a lot of people, that first step is the hardest," the Terminator star told Men's Health.
He said it was vital to establish a game plan and slowly work toward an objective. "So find something, anything, you can do... Once you begin, the key is keeping your momentum ... Motivation is fleeting, but routine is what carries you on," the Aftermath star said. "You need to make this a routine. Do whatever you can do every day for a month, and then build on that."