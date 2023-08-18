Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Christopher Looks Unrecognizable, Resembles Bodybuilder Dad at Height of Fame After Dramatic Weight Loss
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher, 25, almost went undetected by paparazzi during a recent outing in Los Angeles thanks to a shockingly toned physique that nearly made him unrecognizable, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former professional body builder's youngest son with wife Maria Shriver embarked on his fitness journey in 2020 and by his recent appearance, his hard work has paid off.
It was no surprise given his ripped appearance that the 25-year-old was seen leaving a LA gym on Tuesday. Right down to a new haircut, it was clear that Christopher had put serious time and effort into his new look.
He was spotted in casual gym attire as he climbed into the back of an SUV after his gym session. Later that day, he was seen again as he went out for lunch — and his physical transformation was on full display.
While Christopher has notoriously kept a low-profile compared to his famous family, there was no hiding his drastic weight loss. At a reported height of 5-foot-11, Christopher carried extra weight in his mid-section and his shaggy, outgrown hairstyle and scruff beard tended to hide his face.
On Tuesday, Arnold's son resembled his father's body builder days with a trimmed down waist and ripped arm muscles. While he continued to sport a casual ensemble and wore a white t-shirt with jeans and sneakers, his confidence was noticeable.
Christopher was no longer hiding behind his moppy hairstyle either. The celebrity son rocked a trendy mullet-like cut similar to country musician Morgan Wallen's infamous 'do. The tailored style revealed his noticeably slimmer face and his usually scruffy beard was cleaned up.
The outing was one of the first that fully showed off the fruits of his labor and gave perspective to his dedication to change past eating habits.
An insider revealed Christopher's weight-loss journey was sparked by a goal he set before graduating from The University of Michigan.
According to HollywoodLife, the source said Christopher wanted to shed extra pounds before he walked across the stage and received his college diploma. Christopher was said to have been focused on getting "healthy for graduation" rather than a specific number on a scale.
"He started working out and making better food choices," the insider said of Christopher's initial steps towards his health goals. Like many soon-to-be college grads, Christopher realized the real world was at his door step and wanted to make changes to his diet.
"He was away at school living like a typical college kid for a few years, but he’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself."
The source continued that, clearly, the son of the former California governor "stuck to" his new lifestyle habits well after his May 2020 graduation.
Christopher was said to have avoided the numerous "crash diets" and weight loss "fads" that many in Hollywood turn to and instead relied on a consistent workout routine and well-rounded diet.
While focusing on cutting out junk food, Christopher continued to push his limits in the gym and added more rigorous workouts to his routine. Of course, it didn't hurt to have a five-time Mr. Universe winner as his father to help inspire him along the way.