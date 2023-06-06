Your tip
Arnold Schwarzenegger SLAMMED After Claiming Anyone Who Says Heaven Is Real Is A 'F------ Liar'

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 6 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Arnold Schwarzenegger found himself in hot water with fans after making a series of bold claims about the afterlife, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Terminator actor called back to an old sit-down with radio personality Howard Stern, who once asked him what he thinks "happens to us when we die."

Source: mega

"I said, ‘Nothing. You’re 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f--king liar,'" Schwarzenegger explained in a recent chat with Interview magazine. "I said, ‘We don’t know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I’m not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that.’"

Schwarzenegger called belief in Heaven "some fantasy," pointing out that it "sounds so good," but that the truth is that it's impossible to ever see your loved ones again "after we're gone."

Source: mega

"That’s the sad part," he added. "I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don’t."

"Because I will f--king miss the s--- out of everything. To sit with you here, that will one day be gone?" he continued. "And to have fun and to go to the gym and to pump up, to ride my bike on the beach, to travel around, to see interesting things all over the world. What the f---?"

Source: mega

Following his controversial comments, critics dragged the Predator star on social media with some worrying for his immortal soul.

"Why make this gamble with your soul and existence? Believing in God does not require any more energy!!" one user wrote. "Arnold Schwarzenegger says heaven is 'some fantasy': 'That's the sad part' - How can you believe in love if you don't believe in God? Arnold is a robot."

Source: mega

Another person on Twitter speculated that the former California governor doesn't believe because "he is afraid of the punishment God is going to give him for his sins."

A third comically wrote, "Not good, especially when you’re 75 yo, pray for@the terminator."

Source: radar
