Arnold Schwarzenegger SLAMMED After Claiming Anyone Who Says Heaven Is Real Is A 'F------ Liar'

"I said, ‘Nothing. You’re 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f--king liar,'" Schwarzenegger explained in a recent chat with Interview magazine. "I said, ‘We don’t know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I’m not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that.’"

Schwarzenegger called belief in Heaven "some fantasy," pointing out that it "sounds so good," but that the truth is that it's impossible to ever see your loved ones again "after we're gone."