Arnold Schwarzenegger Pals Urge Him To Hire Chauffeur After Latest Traffic Accident, Sources Claim

By:

Feb. 16 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Arnold Schwarzenegger was not at fault for his latest road skirmish, but pals are urging the millionaire muscleman to travel by limo, so he won’t accidentally terminate himself, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed, “He loves cruising around Los Angeles, but he seems to be cursed, and his friends want him to quit while he’s still ahead,” said an insider.

“He’s still recovering from major heart surgery and needs to consider the overall risks he’s taking,” said the source.

California’s former governor, 75, was driving his black SUV along San Vicente Blvd. in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood Feb 4. When he hit a female cyclist who swerved into his lane. The woman was taken to the E.R.

Law enforcement sources said Arnold was not driving fast and the woman made an abrupt turn in front of his car. The woman was reported to be in stable condition. Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor. A source said the actor took the woman's bike and had it repaired at a local shop.

“It’s being called an unfortunate traffic accident and no crime was committed, but Arnie’s pal thinks it’s time to let someone else do the driving,” said an insider.

Last January, Arnold was involved in a multi-car collision that sent another driver to the hospital. During this incident, the star’s SUV collided with a Prius.

Arnold’s car ended up on top of the Prius and even made contact with a Porsche.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the car accident drama, Arnold is dealing with issues at home. Sources claim his longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan has grown tired of waiting on him to propose.

"Heather has been with Arnold for nine years," a source said. "She's been patient and waited long enough."

"Arnold had the built-in excuse that he was still legally married, but he can't rely on that any longer," said the insider. "Yet, he's still hemming and hawing" and the "clock is ticking!"

One friend explained Arnold’s divorce from Maria Shriver has played a big role saying, "He doesn't want to take another financial [loss] if things go south.”

