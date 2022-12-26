Your tip
'The Clock Is Ticking': Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Dragging His Heels' About Marrying Longtime GF Heather Milligan

Dec. 26 2022

Insiders close to Arnold Schwarzenegger question if the film star will be terminated because he is "dragging his heels" when it comes to marrying longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It's claimed that Milligan may get tired of waiting to take their relationship to the next level considering Schwarzenegger and the physical therapist have been linked since at least 2013.

Insiders worry he's comfortable with their romance as is following his $400 million divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver, and it may impact their future as a couple.

Shriver and Schwarzenegger called it quits a decade ago after it was revealed that he had fathered a son with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

"Heather has been with Arnold for nine years," a source noted about his current relationship. "She's been patient and waited long enough."

"Arnold had the built-in excuse that he was still legally married, but he can't rely on that any longer," tattled the source. "Yet, he's still hemming and hawing" and the "clock is ticking!"

A friend said if push comes to shove, he could end up a bachelor, adding that Schwarzenegger appears to have his own reasons for holding off from the altar.

"He doesn't want to take another financial [loss] if things go south," claimed the pal following his pricey breakup.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Schwarzenegger for comment.

More recently, Milligan and the Maggie star were seen enjoying the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

They are still together a year after Shriver and Schwarzenegger's divorce was finalized in December 2021, marking the end of a long and drawn-out process.

She initially filed in July 2011 after 25 years of marriage.

Following their breakup, Shriver and the actor-turned-governor said their four children would remain "the light and the center of both of our lives."

The former flames shared a joint statement on their split, adding, "This has been a time of great personal and professional transition for each of us. After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion and prayer, we came to this decision together."

Schwarzenegger later told Men's Journal in 2017 that he thought about his affair every so often, but tried not to let the learning experience break his spirit.

"I can beat myself up as much as I want — it's not gonna change the situation," he said. "So the key thing is, how do you move forward?"

