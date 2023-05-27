Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Children 'Completely Ignore' Actor's Illegitimate Son, Joseph Baena, in 'Family Rift'
There's reportedly a "family rift" at the Arnold Schwarzenegger household between Maria Shivers' children and the actor's lookalike lovechild, Joseph Baena, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Terminator actor was surrounded by his kids at the premiere of his new Netflix show, FUBAR, earlier this week. The 75-year-old superstar had photo ops with his and Shivers' two daughters Christina, 31, and Katherine, 33, along with the latter's husband, Chris Pratt.
Schwarzenegger's illegitimate son he had with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, was also at the premiere but noticeably walked the red carpet alone.
According to a source close to the family, Schwarzenegger and his son "are very close," but Shriver and her children still have nothing to do with Baena.
"To be honest, the other kids don't love Joe," the source told Page Six. "It's a shame as he's a really good kid, and Arnold has always treated him like all his other kids — very fairly. But for whatever reason, the other kids take [the affair] out on Joe."
Schwarzenegger's doppelganger son posted a photo of himself at the premiere on social media, writing how proud he is of his dad. He wore a white button up shirt, black pants, black jacket and a gold chain necklace. He shared the photo with a review of his father's new film: "I give FUBAR a 2 thumbs up!!!"
"Had an amazing time last night at the FUBAR premier [sic]!" he continued. "In my unbiased opinion, FUBAR is a hilarious, action packed show that will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time!"
One of Baena's Instagram followers commented, "It's disgusting how you are treated, man, by your own blood. Completely ignored due to something out of your control. Is it racial hostility? Who knows. At the end of the day, use this bulls*** to fuel you."
Another supporter wrote, "That's a shame. Arnie seems [sic] to love them equally tho, if not Joe a little more because he's walking in his footsteps."
The FUBAR premiere was the first time the tension between Schwarzenegger's children was on public display. Onlookers at the premiere claim that Baena stayed for the after-party at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, while the actor's other kids went home.
The former California governor, seen at the same premiere holding a giant "World's Best Dad" mug, is reportedly "really close to Joe."
One source said, "I've been at several events where he's brought him along."
"It's not fair, but I guess it's understandable — he's the product of something that should not have occurred," the source continued. "The Schwarzenegger kids have consistently navigated the situation with respect and class."
"Arnold loves all of his children. He has a great relationship with all of them."
