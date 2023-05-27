Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Children 'Completely Ignore' Actor's Illegitimate Son, Joseph Baena, in 'Family Rift'

The Terminator actor was surrounded by his kids at the premiere of his new Netflix show, FUBAR, earlier this week. The 75-year-old superstar had photo ops with his and Shivers' two daughters Christina, 31, and Katherine, 33, along with the latter's husband, Chris Pratt.

Schwarzenegger's illegitimate son he had with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, was also at the premiere but noticeably walked the red carpet alone.