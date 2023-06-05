'I Thought My Heart Stopped': Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Was 'Crushed' When He Confessed to Fathering Love Child With Housekeeper

Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about the moment he broke the news of his love child to then-wife Maria Shriver, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing it put their relationship to the test like never before.

In the Netflix docuseries Arnold, the former governor of California recalled his former spouse being "crushed" after she learned of his child born out of an affair.

Maria and Arnold divorced in 2021 after being married for 35 years. The couple had four children together, Katherine, Christina, Christopher and Patrick.