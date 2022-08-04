Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.
Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie.
Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Baena was sued by a man named Saam Takaloo. The suit accused Baena of crashing his 2018 Jeep Wrangler into Takaloo’s 2019 Audi Q8 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.
Arnold’s son allegedly caused injuries to Takaloo who demanded $1.5 million in court.
In the suit, Takaloo said he “sustained personal injuries as a direct and proximate result of the negligence and carelessness of [Baena]. He said he suffered great mental, physical and nervous pain and suffering.
His lawyer said his injuries will result in “some permanent disability to him.”
Takaloo added he also “suffered wages loss, loss of use of property, hospital and medical expenses, general damages and loss of earning capacity.”
A couple of weeks later, Takaloo amended his complaint to add another defendant, Oak Productions. The company is owned by Arnold.
The lawsuit demands more than $1.65 million in damages. The breakdown is $650k in general and special damages with another $1 million in punitive.
Arnold’s company and Joseph have yet to respond to the lawsuit in court. Recently, Takaloo has attempted to obtain default judgments against Oak Productions and Joseph, but the court has rejected the attempts thus far.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Arnold’s ex-wife filed for divorce in 2011 after finding out about her husband’s affair with their housekeeper, Mildred.
Arnold and Maria dragged out their divorce until this year when they finally reached a settlement. The terms of their agreement were kept under seal but RadarOnline.com obtained documents revealing they are splitting their retirement accounts.