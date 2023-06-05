Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Hopes One Day’ His Children With Stop Shunning Their Half-brother Joseph After Icy Red Carpet Run-in

Arnold Schwarzenegger is pleading with his children to give their half-brother Joseph Baena a chance and stop cutting him out of the family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Arnold doesn’t want to punish Joseph for something terrible he did,” said a source close to the situation referencing the actor’s affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Arnold and Mildred kept their relationship and secret son from his wife Maria Shriver until 2011. Maria confronted Mildred inside their home where she admitted to sleeping with Arnold.