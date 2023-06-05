Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Hopes One Day' His Children Will Stop Shunning Their Half-Brother Joseph After Icy Red Carpet Run-in
Arnold Schwarzenegger is pleading with his children to give their half-brother Joseph Baena a chance and stop cutting him out of the family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Arnold doesn’t want to punish Joseph for something terrible he did,” said a source close to the situation referencing the actor’s affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Arnold and Mildred kept their relationship and secret son from his wife Maria Shriver until 2011. Maria confronted Mildred inside their home where she admitted to sleeping with Arnold.
Maria filed for divorce from Arnold shortly after learning about the love child. The couple’s divorce dragged on for a decade until they settled last year.
Last week, Arnold walked the red carpet for his new action-comedy series, FUBAR, with his daughters Christina and Katherine, who walked alongside Katherine’s husband, Chris Pratt.
Arnold personally invited Joseph to walk the red carpet at the premiere, a source said. However, his daughters did not want to be near their half-brother.
A source told Page Six, “to be honest, the other kids don’t love Joe. It’s a shame as he’s a really good kid, and Arnold has always treated him like all his other kids — very fairly. But for whatever reason, the other kids take [the affair] out on Joe.”
“Chris briefly spoke with Joseph, but no one else from the family did,” said a source. We’re told that Arnold is making moves to end the estrangement between his kids.
In 2011 after admitting to the affair, Mildred begged Maria for forgiveness. The maid dropped to her knees while crying.
Arnold sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes where he discussed Mildred and Joseph.
He denied paying “hush-money” to keep Joseph a secret from the world. He claimed any financial support was to take care of his kid. For her part, Mildred has kept an extremely low-profile since the news broke of her affair.