Arnold Schwarzenegger Doubles Down on His Claims That Donald Trump Will Be 'Irrelevant' in the Future
Former California Governor and action movie icon Arnold Schwarzenegger believes that former President Donald Trump will not be able to win another term in the White House and will ultimately fade into obscurity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interview with CNN anchor Chris Wallace for his series Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, Schwarzenegger discussed his past criticism of Trump and his predicted irrelevance.
Wallace challenged Schwarzenegger, pointing out that the former governor had been wrong about Trump in the past, as he is now the leading Republican candidate for the next presidential race.
"You were wrong about Donald Trump! You said he's going to be irrelevant. He's not. In fact, he's the leading candidate for the Republican nomination," Wallice told the former California Governor.
Schwarzenegger responded, "You know, we don't know the future. I just predicted that. But we will see."
"Remember, the future still goes on. So, we will see in a few years from now how right I was or not," he continued. "I cannot prove it right now, but, eventually, I think it will be true. I will be right."
Wallace then asked for Schwarzenegger's opinion on Republican officials siding with Trump against a special prosecutor after Trump was indicted on federal charges.
The former "Governator" said, "Well, first of all, I’m not an expert on this issue. I just can tell you one thing, that if the charges are correct, then he is going to be in deep trouble. But at the same time ... we’re always innocent until proven guilty. So, we’ll find out what the courts say in the future. But if the charges are right, I think that he is going to be in deep trouble."
Schwarzenegger also used the interview as an opportunity to talk about the rise of hate and anti-Semitism and how the world needed to "come together" and "respect each other as human beings with differing viewpoints."
He acknowledged that there was a lot of negativity in social media and online, which had a significant impact on people's feelings towards one another.
