Arnold Schwarzenegger Doubles Down on His Claims That Donald Trump Will Be 'Irrelevant' in the Future

Former California Governor and action movie icon Arnold Schwarzenegger believes that former President Donald Trump will not be able to win another term in the White House and will ultimately fade into obscurity, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wallace challenged Schwarzenegger, pointing out that the former governor had been wrong about Trump in the past, as he is now the leading Republican candidate for the next presidential race.

In an interview with CNN anchor Chris Wallace for his series Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, Schwarzenegger discussed his past criticism of Trump and his predicted irrelevance.

"You were wrong about Donald Trump! You said he's going to be irrelevant. He's not. In fact, he's the leading candidate for the Republican nomination," Wallice told the former California Governor.

Schwarzenegger responded, "You know, we don't know the future. I just predicted that. But we will see."

"Remember, the future still goes on. So, we will see in a few years from now how right I was or not," he continued. "I cannot prove it right now, but, eventually, I think it will be true. I will be right."