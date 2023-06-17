Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Doubles Down on His Claims That Donald Trump Will Be 'Irrelevant' in the Future

arnold donald
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 17 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former California Governor and action movie icon Arnold Schwarzenegger believes that former President Donald Trump will not be able to win another term in the White House and will ultimately fade into obscurity, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
arnoldscwartznegger pp
Source: mega

In an interview with CNN anchor Chris Wallace for his series Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, Schwarzenegger discussed his past criticism of Trump and his predicted irrelevance.

Wallace challenged Schwarzenegger, pointing out that the former governor had been wrong about Trump in the past, as he is now the leading Republican candidate for the next presidential race.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwatznegger
Source: mega

"You were wrong about Donald Trump! You said he's going to be irrelevant. He's not. In fact, he's the leading candidate for the Republican nomination," Wallice told the former California Governor.

Schwarzenegger responded, "You know, we don't know the future. I just predicted that. But we will see."

"Remember, the future still goes on. So, we will see in a few years from now how right I was or not," he continued. "I cannot prove it right now, but, eventually, I think it will be true. I will be right."

MORE ON:
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger
Source: mega

Wallace then asked for Schwarzenegger's opinion on Republican officials siding with Trump against a special prosecutor after Trump was indicted on federal charges.

The former "Governator" said, "Well, first of all, I’m not an expert on this issue. I just can tell you one thing, that if the charges are correct, then he is going to be in deep trouble. But at the same time ... we’re always innocent until proven guilty. So, we’ll find out what the courts say in the future. But if the charges are right, I think that he is going to be in deep trouble."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Schwarzenegger also used the interview as an opportunity to talk about the rise of hate and anti-Semitism and how the world needed to "come together" and "respect each other as human beings with differing viewpoints."

He acknowledged that there was a lot of negativity in social media and online, which had a significant impact on people's feelings towards one another.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.