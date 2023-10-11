Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Doesn't Talk' to Ex-Mistress Despite Sharing Son Joseph Following Shock Affair
Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't speak or "hang out" with his former housekeeper-turned-mistress, with whom he shares a love child, son Joseph Baena, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Schwarzenneger "doesn't talk to her at all," a friend spilled about where his relationship with Mildred Baena stands.
Despite his secret affair blowing up his longtime marriage to Maria Shriver, the insider shared that the Terminator actor, 76, still "respects her as the mother of his child."
Schwarzenegger fathered Joseph with Mildred in October 1997 during his high-profile marriage. To make matters worse, the now 26-year-old love child was born just days after Shriver gave birth to their son Christopher.
"Arnold and Mildred don't hang out, don't talk very often, or at all, but he makes sure that she is okay and finds out how she is doing through Joseph, and it is all done matter of factly," a source told Daily Mail on Wednesday.
While Schwarzenegger has provided financial assistance to Joseph, "his day-to-day life doesn't involve Mildred at all," the insider shared.
"He loves that Joseph has a great relationship with her, and though that affair ended his marriage with Maria, he respects her as the mother of his child. He still is there for Joseph, for any advice he might need," the source explained.
"It was a one-night stand that provided a forever connection and Arnold is - and has - taken responsibility for that, but he doesn't chat with her, he has moved on from that moment," they added.
Despite the backlash his shock affair caused, including sparking one of the longest divorce battles in Hollywood history, Schwarzenegger could never imagine his life without Joseph.
"Even though the situation wasn't ideal and caused a lot of problems, he loves his son. Arnold isn't going to fight fate, it is what it is. Though there isn't any type of relationship with Mildred, he has no ill will towards her at all," the insider said.
The action hero and his out-of-wedlock son have formed a tight bond over the years, with many swearing Joseph is his famous father's doppelgänger.
Schwarzenegger recently alluded to his affair with Mildred, seemingly taking responsibility for the infidelity costing him his marriage.
"We never left the [first] chapter, because remember, it's not like we had a feud," he said of his union with Shriver crumbling. "We didn't have a fight. It's just my f--- up, right?"