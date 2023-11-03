Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued By Cyclist He Allegelly Hit With SUV

Flickinger claims the collision resulted in “permanent injuries,” according to the court documents filed by her powerhouse lawyers John C. Carpenter and Gloria Allred.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages from the Predator star because Flickinger suffered a loss in wages, lost property, medical expenses and is allegedly unable to make a living because of her injuries.

The lawsuit also named vehicle owner, Oak Productions, because it “negligently owned, entrusted and permitted the vehicle to Defendants which cause the collision and permanent injuries to Plaintiff,” the lawsuit stated.