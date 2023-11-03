Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued By Cyclist He Allegelly Hit With SUV
Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly slamming into a bicyclist with his car, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The big-bucks lawsuit filed by Joanne Flickinger claims the former California governor was traveling at an “excessive speed” and “failed to keep a proper lookout” which triggered the February 5, 2023 accident in Los Angeles.
Flickinger claims the collision resulted in “permanent injuries,” according to the court documents filed by her powerhouse lawyers John C. Carpenter and Gloria Allred.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages from the Predator star because Flickinger suffered a loss in wages, lost property, medical expenses and is allegedly unable to make a living because of her injuries.
The lawsuit also named vehicle owner, Oak Productions, because it “negligently owned, entrusted and permitted the vehicle to Defendants which cause the collision and permanent injuries to Plaintiff,” the lawsuit stated.
Published reports indicate the now 76-year-old muscle man was driving slow at the time but he was apparently unable to slam on the brakes before smacking into the woman who was travelling along L.A.’s St. Vincent Blvd. She was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The Expendables star who is frequented spotted riding his own bike around LA was not injured the crash.
The cigar-chomping bodybuilder was also involved in a 2022 crash in Brentwood, California where is GMC Yukon slammed into a red Prius that rolled over another car that slammed into a Porsche. Ah-nold was not hurt but another person in the four-car wreck suffered head injuries, according to the New York Post.
The lawsuit comes at an awkward time for the loveable Twins stud who is trying to promote his self-help book Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life, where he reveals his cheating scandal divorce from Maria Shriver.