Arnold Schwarzenegger NOT Engaged to Longtime GF Heather Milligan Despite Ring Spotted on Her Finger: Sources

Arnold Schwarzenegger is still not engaged to longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan despite a massive ring on her finger suggesting otherwise, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come after Milligan, 48, was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger earlier this week, sources close to the couple spoke to TMZ and clarified that the Terminator star and his physical therapist girlfriend of ten years are still not engaged.