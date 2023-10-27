Arnold Schwarzenegger NOT Engaged to Longtime GF Heather Milligan Despite Ring Spotted on Her Finger: Sources
Arnold Schwarzenegger is still not engaged to longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan despite a massive ring on her finger suggesting otherwise, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after Milligan, 48, was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger earlier this week, sources close to the couple spoke to TMZ and clarified that the Terminator star and his physical therapist girlfriend of ten years are still not engaged.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 76-year-old actor-turned-politician first met Milligan in 2012.
The pair started dating in 2013 after Schwarzenegger separated from his wife, Maria Shriver, two years earlier.
Although the former governor of California finalized his whopping $400 million divorce from Shriver in 2021, he still has not popped the question to Milligan two years later.
According to sources familiar with the situation, the “clock is ticking” for Schwarzenegger to propose to his girlfriend of ten years.
The insiders also warned that the Total Recall star must stop “dragging his heels” if he wants to maintain his relationship with Milligan.
"Heather has been with Arnold for nine years," one source told RadarOnline.com last year. "She's been patient and waited long enough."
"Arnold had the built-in excuse that he was still legally married, but he can't rely on that any longer," the insider continued. "Yet, he's still hemming and hawing.”
“The clock is ticking!"
Another source close to Schwarzenegger suggested that the actor is hesitant to propose to Milligan because he “doesn’t want to take another financial loss” if the couple’s marriage does not work out.
"He doesn't want to take another financial loss if things go south," the friend said, comparing Schwarzenegger’s possible marriage to Mulligan to the actor’s previous marriage with Shriver.
Still, Schwarzenegger has regularly celebrated Milligan and the pair’s lengthy relationship.
“I think the world of her,” he fawned during an interview last month. “I love that she’s into working. She’s clearly independent. She just is driven as hell.”
“I have a wonderful girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who is very successful,” Schwarzenegger said during another interview earlier this year. “I’m really proud of her, and I love her.”
As for Schwarzenegger’s relationship with his ex-wife, he said he and Shriver are still “really good friends” and “very close” despite their split more than ten years ago.
“She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids,” he said in May.
“If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids,” the Twins star continued. “The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that’s from my wife.
“The discipline and work ethic is from me,” he added.