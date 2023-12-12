Your tip
African Swine Fever: Putin General Accuses Ukraine of Using Biological Weapons in Ongoing War

Source: MEGA

One of Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused Ukraine of releasing biological weapons onto the frontlines of the ongoing war.

Dec. 12 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

One of Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused Ukraine of releasing biological weapons onto the frontlines of the ongoing war between the two countries, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come after Russia accused Ukraine of releasing disease-infested mosquitoes onto the frontlines earlier this year, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov accused Ukraine of infecting Putin’s military with African swine fever.

Source: MEGA

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov accused Ukraine of infecting Putin’s military with African swine fever.

According to Kirillov, Ukraine deployed "non-standard forms of conducting military operations, including use of chemical and biological means” because the invaded nation has so far “failed to achieve success in the so-called counter-offensive.”

“The Ukrainian armed forces are also expected to deliberately contaminate water sources, including drinking water, food supplies and animal feed with pathogenic biological agents,” he charged.

Kirillov, who reportedly serves as commander of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Department, also accused Ukraine of “slaughtering” more than 7,000 animals in their alleged efforts to expose Putin’s military to the African swine fever virus.

"Over 7,000 animals were slaughtered as a result of the intentional introduction of the ASFV pathogen to an agricultural enterprise,” he said this week.

Source: MEGA

“The contagion was detected in the absence of carrier activity or natural migration of wildlife,” the Russian general continued. “Such scenarios aim to stimulate social tensions, discontent over the actions of Russian authorities, and to create threats to food security.”

According to Kirillov, the African swine fever virus was “deliberately” released in Chernigovka – a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia also accused Ukraine and the United States of a wild plot to release disease-infested mosquitoes onto the frontlines of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict earlier this year.

The purported plot, which was dubbed “Allied Insects,” allegedly involved millions of mosquitos being injected with a “killer virus” before being dropped onto Russian-occupied territories.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Putin's general also accused Ukraine of slaughtering over 7,000 animals in Russian-occupied territories.

"I will name just one Pentagon project, called Allied Insects,” Russian MP Irina Yarovaya claimed in July. “How do you assess these risks and threats?”

"How are we prepared? Parliament has established a commission on biological threats,” she continued at the time. “We are waiting for specific proposals to ensure the economic security of our country."

Russian citizens took to social media after the “Allied Insects” claims and mocked the Kremlin over the ludicrous idea.

"Ukraine's combat mosquitoes are back!" one Russian user wrote.

Source: MEGA

Russia previously accused Ukraine of dropping disease-infested mosquitoes onto Russian-occupied territories.

"Don't laugh!” quipped another. “I saw this documentary the other day about a guy called Antman and his girlfriend The Wasp."

"This is ludicrous,” added yet another skeptic. “No one could train a mosquito to only bite one group of people because of their nationality. This is ridiculous."

