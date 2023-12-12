Mama June Taking Custody of Granddaughter, 11, After Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Death

Sources said that Anna's younger child, 8-year-old Kylee, is now living with her biological father, Michael Cardwell, sticking to the plan her parents arranged after Anna was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal carcinoma in January.

Anna secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, this March, and insiders said that cameras were rolling for Mama June: From Not to Hot, so fans may get to witness the couple's special day on an upcoming episode if the network decides to air the footage.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn is set to stay with her grandma for the foreseeable future. She and Kylee are close, so the two will continue to see each other, according to TMZ.