Mama June Taking Custody of Granddaughter, 11, After Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Death

mama june custody granddaughter after anna cardwell death pp
Source: TPGA/MEGA; @annamarie35/Instagram

Mama June is taking over custody of Anna's 11-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned after Anna's passing at 29.

By:

Dec. 12 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Reality star Mama June Shannon is taking over custody of her first grandchild, 11-year-old Kaitlyn, and has plans to become her legal guardian in the wake of her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The family has been adjusting after Shannon's eldest daughter died over the weekend following a battle with cancer. She was 29.

Sources said that Anna's younger child, 8-year-old Kylee, is now living with her biological father, Michael Cardwell, sticking to the plan her parents arranged after Anna was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal carcinoma in January.

Anna secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, this March, and insiders said that cameras were rolling for Mama June: From Not to Hot, so fans may get to witness the couple's special day on an upcoming episode if the network decides to air the footage.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn is set to stay with her grandma for the foreseeable future. She and Kylee are close, so the two will continue to see each other, according to TMZ.

mama june custody granddaughter after anna cardwell death
Source: @annamarie35/Instagram

Toney will also remain a part of Anna's girls' lives, insiders shared, revealing he has a close bond with her daughters.

Shannon mourned the passing of her eldest daughter while announcing her death to fans on Sunday, praising Anna for putting up "one hell of a fight for 10 months" as she battled the disease. The Family Crisis star is mom to Anna, Alana AKA Honey Boo Boo, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon.

Anna started chemotherapy in February and was candid about her hair loss in the weeks that followed, updating her Amazon wish list with several of her favorite wigs and hair extensions. More recently, she had added sweatpants, socks, and leisurewear.

mama june custody granddaughter after anna cardwell death
Source: @eldridgetoney95/Instagram

Shannon previously spoke about her daughter's terminal cancer battle in July, revealing Anna was "not gonna go into remission" while explaining the family had "accepted that" and was just trying to take it "one day at a time."

The reality star said her eldest daughter was handling everything in stride and still felt well enough to do errands including going to the grocery store. "She can drive herself, she's still able to take the kids to and from places," added Shannon.

mama june custody granddaughter after anna cardwell death
Source: MEGA

The Family Crisis star is mom to Anna, Alana AKA Honey Boo Boo (seen above), Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon.

Shannon later confirmed that Anna died at her home peacefully on Saturday night.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Anna's family, friends and loved ones will pay their respects at a service held this week.

The viewing will take place on Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. with services held after at Williams Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia.

